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  • /1 Assam Rifles jawan killed, 4 injured in an ambush along Indo-Myanmar border

1 Assam Rifles jawan killed, 4 injured in an ambush along Indo-Myanmar border

The circumstances surrounding the attacks and the exact sequence of events are still being ascertained.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 01:55 PM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 02:49 PM IST
1 Assam Rifles jawan killed, 4 injured in an ambush along Indo-Myanmar border
Image Credit: IANS (Left); @official_dgar/X (Inset/Right)

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