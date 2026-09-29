/1 Assam Rifles jawan killed, 4 injured in an ambush along Indo-Myanmar border

In an X post Assam Rifles Director General Lt. Gen. Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, along with all ranks of the force, paid solemn tribute to Havildar Jangkhokai Kuki, who was killed in action earlier today. The force expressed its deepest condolences to the soldier’s family and said the DG and all ranks of Assam Rifles stand firmly with the bereaved family during this difficult time.