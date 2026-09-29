/1 Assam Rifles jawan killed, 4 injured in an ambush along Indo-Myanmar border

An Assam Rifles patrol team was ambushed along the India- Myanmar border on Tuesday, one jawan was killed while four other are reportedly injured.
The incident took palce along the India-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district according to PTI.
The incident took place at around 6.30 am near Nampong Nallah, under Nampong Circle, while the Assam Rifles team was patrolling an area where fencing work is underway along the international border.
News Alert! Assam Rifles jawan killed, four injured in suspected militant attack along India-Myanmar border in Arunachal's Changlang: Officials. pic.twitter.com/dVcZv9jZoH— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 29, 2026
The deceased personnel has been identified as 42-year-old Havildar Jangkhokai Kuki, confirmed Assam Rifles in an X post.
According to the report, preliminary information suggests that cadres of the NSCN-K-YA (Yung Aung faction) may have been behind the attack.
Following the attack, security forces launched operations in the area to track down those responsible and secure the border region.
The circumstances surrounding the attacks and the exact sequence of events are still being ascertained.
The incident comes amid heightened security along the India-Myanmar border, where fencing work is being undertaken to strengthen surveillance and security measures.
Security agencies have stepped up vigilance in the area following the attack, while further details are awaited.
TRIBUTE TO OUR BRAVEHEART— The Assam Rifles (@official_dgar) September 29, 2026
Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, Director General Assam Rifles & All Ranks of Assam Rifles pay solemn tribute to Hav Jangkhokai Kuki who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty at Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh on 29 Sep 2026 and offer deep… pic.twitter.com/tcNVm7p7H4
In an X post Assam Rifles Director General Lt. Gen. Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, along with all ranks of the force, paid solemn tribute to Havildar Jangkhokai Kuki, who was killed in action earlier today. The force expressed its deepest condolences to the soldier’s family and said the DG and all ranks of Assam Rifles stand firmly with the bereaved family during this difficult time.
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