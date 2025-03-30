1 Killed, 7 Injured As Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Express Derails In Odisha

One person was killed and seven others injured as an express train derailed in Odisha's Cuttack district on Sunday, officials said.

Eleven coaches of the SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Express derailed at Nirgundi near Manguli at 11.54 am, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the East Coast Railway Ashok Kumar Mishra said.

Cuttack's District Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde, who oversaw the rescue operation, said, "One person died and seven others were injured in the accident."

He said that some passengers also fell ill after the accident because of the heatwave conditions prevailing in the area.

"They were treated at a temporary health camp set up at the accident site. Some people who received minor injuries in the accident were also given first aid, declared fit to travel. Around 15 people were given first aid at the health camp," he said.

Shinde said the seven people, whose injuries were serious, were admitted to the state-run SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCB MCH) in Cuttack.

"All of them are stable," he said.

SCB MCH's Administrative Officer Subhas Chandra Ray said, "The one person who died is a male. Among the seven injured, three are men and four women."

An officer of the Odisha Fire Service, which, along with the NDRF, assisted the railways following the accident, said the rescue operation has been completed.

The train was heading to Kamakhya station in Assam's Guwahati from Bengaluru.

The accident happened on the down line of the all-important Howrah-Chennai route, affecting railway services, officials said.

Efforts are being made to clear the accident site at the earliest, and the up line has already been made operational, they said.

A special train has started its journey to Kamakhya with the stranded passengers from the accident site, they added.

Three trains were diverted because of the derailment. These trains are Dhauli Express, Neelachal Express, and Purulia Express.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed concern over the accident, and said, "Authorities are on-site, ensuring assistance and restoring normalcy at the earliest. Helplines activated for support."

The helplines are 8455885999 and 8991124238.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said two persons from his state were injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment.

"Both are out of danger," he said in a post on X.

Sarma said his office was in touch with the Odisha government and the railways.

"We will reach out to each and every person who is affected," he said.