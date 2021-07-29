1 lakh in 2010 to 7 crore followers in 2021, Narendra Modi’s Twitter presence is only growing strong

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has touched a new milestone. He is the first active politician to touch 70 million followers (7 crore) on Twitter. Earlier, the former US President Donald Trump was the most followed politician with more than 88 million followers, but his account was later suspended on the pretext of spreading misinformation.
Modi has been on Twitter for more than a decade. He had close to 1 lakh followers when he came on Twitter as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Later, he became the prime minister of India in 2014 and since then his popularity knows no bounds on social media.
Modi has now passed Kim Kardashian to land at the number 11 spot in the list of most followed people on Twitter.
With nearly 129.8 million followers, the former US President Barack Obama is at the number one spot in the most followed people’s list. He is followed by Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Rihanna in the list.
Here are top 20 most followed accounts on Twitter:
Barack Obama
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Rihanna
Cristiano Ronaldo
Taylor Swift
Lady Gaga
Ariana Grande
Ellen DeGeneres
YouTube
Narendra Modi
Kim Kardashian
Selena Gomez
Justin Timberlaka
CNN Breaking News
Elon Musk
Britney Spears
Bill Gates
Demi Lovato