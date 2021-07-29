हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Twitter

1 lakh in 2010 to 7 crore followers in 2021, Narendra Modi’s Twitter presence is only growing strong

Narendra Modi has now surpassed Kim Kardashian-Weat to land at the number 11 spot in the list of most followed people on Twitter.  

1 lakh in 2010 to 7 crore followers in 2021, Narendra Modi’s Twitter presence is only growing strong

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has touched a new milestone. He is the first active politician to touch 70 million followers (7 crore) on Twitter. Earlier, the former US President Donald Trump was the most followed politician with more than 88 million followers, but his account was later suspended on the pretext of spreading misinformation.

Modi has been on Twitter for more than a decade. He had close to 1 lakh followers when he came on Twitter as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Later, he became the prime minister of India in 2014 and since then his popularity knows no bounds on social media.

Modi has now passed Kim Kardashian to land at the number 11 spot in the list of most followed people on Twitter.

With nearly 129.8 million followers, the former US President Barack Obama is at the number one spot in the most followed people’s list. He is followed by Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Rihanna in the list.

Here are top 20 most followed accounts on Twitter:

Barack Obama

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Rihanna

Cristiano Ronaldo

Taylor Swift

Lady Gaga

Ariana Grande

Ellen DeGeneres

YouTube

Narendra Modi

Kim Kardashian

Selena Gomez

Justin Timberlaka

CNN Breaking News

Twitter

Elon Musk

Britney Spears

Bill Gates

Demi Lovato

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TwitterNarendra ModiBarack ObamaKim Kardashian
Next
Story

Govt driver accused of raping teenaged women at Goa's Colva beach suspended

Must Watch

PT29M19S

Taal Thok Ke: Left leaders and DMK MP celebrate 100 years of Chinese Communist Party