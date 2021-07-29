1 lakh in 2010 to 7 crore followers in 2021, Narendra Modi’s Twitter presence is only growing strong

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has touched a new milestone. He is the first active politician to touch 70 million followers (7 crore) on Twitter. Earlier, the former US President Donald Trump was the most followed politician with more than 88 million followers, but his account was later suspended on the pretext of spreading misinformation.

Modi has been on Twitter for more than a decade. He had close to 1 lakh followers when he came on Twitter as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Later, he became the prime minister of India in 2014 and since then his popularity knows no bounds on social media.

Modi has now passed Kim Kardashian to land at the number 11 spot in the list of most followed people on Twitter.

With nearly 129.8 million followers, the former US President Barack Obama is at the number one spot in the most followed people’s list. He is followed by Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Rihanna in the list.

Here are top 20 most followed accounts on Twitter:

Barack Obama

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Rihanna

Cristiano Ronaldo

Taylor Swift

Lady Gaga

Ariana Grande

Ellen DeGeneres

YouTube

Narendra Modi

Kim Kardashian

Selena Gomez

Justin Timberlaka

CNN Breaking News

Twitter

Elon Musk

Britney Spears

Bill Gates

Demi Lovato

Live TV