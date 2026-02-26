1 Rajya Sabha seat, 3 rivals: How Maharashtra poll tests MVA unity

Maharashtra prepares for Rajya Sabha elections for a total of seven seats on March 16. While ruling, Mahayuti commands six uncontested seats with 235 MLAs, leaving one for the Mahavikas Agadi.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) holds 46 MLAs, enough for one seat, but faces internal rivalry with three allies staking claims. The one seat, three contestants will test the MVA unity.

Simple elections have turned into an internal bond test for the Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT).

One Seat, three contenders

The NCP (SP) wants its veteran leader, Sharad Pawar, for the seat. At 84, this would mark his record eighth Rajya Sabha term, reviving his national stature to boost the party's revival post-split.

While the Shiv Sena (UBT) pushes for its candidate, citing 20 MLAs—the largest in the MVA bloc, with Sanjay Raut publicly cited loyalty to the INDIA bloc and backed Uddhav Thackrey as the appropriate candidate, pressing on his expiring MLC term needing replacement.

The congress, with 16 MLAs, avoids aggressive claims but seeks trade-offs, like MVA support in upcoming MLC elections or local body polls. They prioritise alliance math over rushing a candidate, watching talks unfold.

Earlier, Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal publicly demanded the Rajya Sabha seat, citing the necessity to fight the BJP in unity.

While he also stressed the MVA unity and said the decision will emerge after discussions. “Regarding the Rajya Sabha seat, earlier we had contested as alliance partners. Last time, the NCP got more seats. Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi had come together to elect members. Our four members are now completing their terms. As Congress in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, we demand that the Rajya Sabha seat be given to us. It is necessary to fight unitedly against the BJP. This is a state subject. We do not know who is saying what. There should be a broad discussion on this. So far, no discussion has taken place within the Maha Vikas Aghadi regarding the Rajya Sabha seat. Once discussions happen, a solution will emerge. As Maha Vikas Aghadi, we will sit together and take a decision acceptable to all”, said Sakpal.

Maharastra Rajya Sabha seat break-up

With Maharashtra's 288-member Assembly, the BJP holds 131 MLAs, taking the majority; Shiv Sena has 57, and NCP with 40, which is enough for the ruling Mahayuti alliance to secure six Rajya Sabha seats unopposed.

On the other hand, Shiv Sena (UBT) has 20 MLAs, Congress 16, and NCP (SP) 10, letting MVA hit the 37 first-preference votes needed for one seat if they stay united.

Who says what..testing MVA unity

Among the retiring faces is NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, his daughter and Baramati MP Supriya Sule said Wednesday that party workers want "Pawar saheb" back in the Rajya Sabha.

"Jayant Patil and Shashikant Shinde will talk to Uddhav Thackeray and Congress leaders," she added. "I'll speak to Congress in Delhi if needed. We will reach a consensus”, according to a report by the Indian Express.

NCP (SP) leaders also believe that Sharad Pawar's recent hospitalisation and brief pause in political activity won't delay his Rajya Sabha nomination decision indefinitely.

While pushing hard for the Shiv Sena (UBT), party leader Sanjay Raut, Rajya Sabha MP, said Sharad Pawar's intent to return to the Upper House deserves serious consideration.

However, party MLA Aaditya Thackeray insisted the seat belongs to Sena (UBT) based on their MLA numbers.

"Our two Rajya Sabha seats matter politically," Thackeray said. "In 2020, we gave one to NCP. Now it should be ours." He noted that MPs Raut and Priyanka Chaturvedi have consistently raised key issues.

Thackeray framed the polls as a "fight to protect the Constitution, against ‘Adanisation’, Dharavi sale, and attempts to sell Mumbai and Maharashtra." He added that Sena (UBT)'s steady INDIA bloc role strengthens their claim.

Thackeray's stance limits quiet compromise among MVA allies. According to the Indian Express, some Sena (UBT) leaders also suggest Uddhav Thackeray’s entry in the Rajya Sabha as his MLC term ends in May, though no formal proposal exists yet. This shows their push for a strong Parliament presence.

The Congress, on the other hand, plays cautiously, maintaining itself as the uniter of the MVA. With Congress President Sakpal’s claims congress seeks its revival but also waits for alliance partners reponse first, calling for a collective decision putitng the alliance at first.

Some sources also claim that Congress might support senior Pawar’s candidature and seek broader engagement in the MLC elections.











