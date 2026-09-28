/10 Amendments seek Article 370 restoration in J&K statehood resolution moved by CM Omar Abdullah

Ten amendments moved by legislators to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s resolution on restoration of full statehood have sought to widen its scope by explicitly calling for the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A and the constitutional position that existed before August 5, 2019.
The amendments were moved to the resolution tabled by Abdullah in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on September 25.
Copies of the amendments, signed and circulated by the Legislative Assembly Secretariat in Srinagar, show that several legislators have sought to add references to constitutional safeguards, autonomy and the pre-August 5, 2019 position.
The original resolution focused on the restoration of full statehood while referring to resolutions passed by the House in 2000 and 2024.
According to the copy circulated by the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Secretariat, the amendments are:
1. Javid Hassan Baig
After the words “full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir”, the following words have been proposed for insertion: “along with restoration of Article 370 and the constitutional protections formerly available under Article 35A.”
2. Nizam Ud Din Bhat
The amendment proposes deleting the full stop at the end of the resolution and adding: “as a reminder to respect its own commitments made at various forums and to the deprived people of Jammu and Kashmir.”
3. Muzaffar Iqbal Khan
After the words “immediate and urgent restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir”, the amendment proposes adding: “and further calls upon the Government of India to restore to Jammu and Kashmir its full constitutional and political status as it existed prior to 5th August 2019, including Article 370 of the constitution of India and the constitutional safeguards and protections associated with Article 35A, and to restore the special constitutional relationship between Jammu and Kashmir and the Union of India that existed prior to the constitutional changes made in August 2019.”
4. Tanvir Sadiq
After the words “6th November 2024”, the amendment proposes adding: “this House reaffirms its commitment to the restoration of the constitutional guarantees embodied in Articles 370 and 35A, as they existed prior to 5th August 2019, and”.
5. Ajaz Ahmed Jan
The amendment proposes inserting, after the words “6th November 2024”: “this House reaffirms its commitment to restore the constitutional and legal position of Jammu and Kashmir as it stood immediately prior to 5th August 2019, including the constitutional provisions and protections contained in Article 370 and Article 35A.”
6. Waheed Ur Rehman Para
Para’s amendment proposes replacing the full stop at the end of the resolution with a comma, followed by: “restore autonomy, besides restoring Articles 370 and 35A in their original form.”
7. Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi
After the words “6th November 2024”, the amendment proposes adding: “while expressing its deep anguish and disapproval over the unilateral measures initiated on and after 5 August 2019, which resulted in the cessation of Article 370 and Article 35A, and the reorganization of the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.”
8. Altaf Ahmad Wani
The amendment proposes replacing the full stop at the end of the resolution with a comma and adding: “this House also reaffirms its commitment to restore the constitutional position that existed prior to 5th August 2019 including Article 370 and Article 35A.”
9. Hilal Akbar Lone
The amendment proposes adding: “Include the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A.”
10. Ch. Mohammad Akram
After the words “6th November 2024”, the amendment proposes adding: “this House also reaffirms its commitment to restore the constitutional position of Jammu and Kashmir as it existed prior to 5th August 2019 and Article 35A.”
On September 25, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah moved a resolution in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly seeking the “immediate and urgent restoration of full statehood” to Jammu and Kashmir and proposing that it be forwarded to the Government of India. The official Assembly material confirms that the resolution was part of the House’s September 25 business.
The resolution states: “In addition to the Resolutions passed by this House on 26th June 2000 and 6th November 2024, this House calls upon the Government of India for the immediate and urgent restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and resolves that this Resolution be forwarded to Government of India.”
The June 26, 2000, resolution, passed during Farooq Abdullah’s National Conference government, sought greater autonomy as it existed before August 9, 1953.
The November 6, 2024, resolution sought the restoration of special status and constitutional guarantees.
The latest resolution was framed as being in addition to, rather than a replacement for, those earlier resolutions.
Abdullah clarified that the new resolution was focused solely on full statehood and rejected any “half” or “quarter” version without law-and-order powers.
He said it was intended to present a united demand from the House, based on the Centre’s earlier three-step assurances of delimitation, elections and statehood, and urged members across parties to support it.
The reference to the 2000 resolution triggered strong objections from BJP legislators. The party’s members accused the government of bringing the autonomy issue into the latest statehood resolution and opposed any discussion of autonomy.
BJP legislators entered the Well of the House, tore copies of the resolution and raised slogans, leading to repeated disruptions. Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma and other BJP members said they would not allow discussion of autonomy.
The House was eventually adjourned till Monday, September 28. Reports from the Assembly also recorded noisy scenes and protests after the resolution was moved.
PDP MLA Waheed Ur Rehman Para said in a post on X that the resolution had faced eight separate amendments from eight of Omar Abdullah’s own National Conference MLAs, highlighting differences over the language, intent and scope of the proposed resolution.
The amendments circulated by the Assembly Secretariat, however, comprise 10 proposals from legislators and include demands concerning Articles 370 and 35A, restoration of the pre-August 5, 2019 constitutional position and, in one case, restoration of autonomy.
The Congress, People’s Conference and CPM broadly backed the demand for restoration of statehood, with some riders.
The debate on Abdullah’s resolution and the amendments was scheduled for Monday, September 28, 2026, after Question Hour.
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