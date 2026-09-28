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10 Amendments seek Article 370 restoration in J&K statehood resolution moved by CM Omar Abdullah

The reference to the 2000 resolution triggered strong objections from BJP legislators. The party’s members accused the government of bringing the autonomy issue into the latest statehood resolution. 

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 07:06 AM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 07:06 AM IST
10 Amendments seek Article 370 restoration in J&K statehood resolution moved by CM Omar Abdullah
Image Credit: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. (IANS)

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Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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10 Amendments seek Article 370 restoration in J&K statehood resolution moved by CM Omar Abdullah
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