/10 Amendments seek Article 370 restoration in J&K statehood resolution moved by CM Omar Abdullah

After the words “immediate and urgent restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir”, the amendment proposes adding: “and further calls upon the Government of India to restore to Jammu and Kashmir its full constitutional and political status as it existed prior to 5th August 2019, including Article 370 of the constitution of India and the constitutional safeguards and protections associated with Article 35A, and to restore the special constitutional relationship between Jammu and Kashmir and the Union of India that existed prior to the constitutional changes made in August 2019.”