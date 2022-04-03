हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
train accident

10 coaches of 11061 LTT-Jaynagar Express derail near Nashik, 2 injuries reported

10 coaches of 11061 LTT-Jaynagar Express derailed between Lahavit and Devlali (near Nashik) on the down line at around 15.10 hrs on Sunday.

10 coaches of 11061 LTT-Jaynagar Express derail near Nashik, 2 injuries reported
ANI Photo

10 coaches of 11061 LTT-Jaynagar Express derailed between Lahavit and Devlali (near Nashik) on the down line at around 15.10 hrs on Sunday. Accident relief train and medical van have been rushed to the spot, as per media reports.

Due to the derailment of about 10 coaches  of 11061 LTT-Jaynagar Express between Lahavit and Devlali (near Nashik) on Bhusaval Division, many trains have been cancelled or diverted, CPRO, Central Railway said.

The CPRO further informed that two people suffered minor injuries in the train derailment. Both have been given primary treatment, and were not required to be hospitalised. No one else is reported to be injured, and there has been no death either. “One body found near tracks is not of a passenger, & is believed to be there before the derailment,” CPRO added.

 

