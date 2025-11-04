Bihar Election 2025: Lok Sabha leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday made a controversial claim in Bihar, alleging that the country's 10 per cent, referring to upper castes, 'hold control over the Army'. Addressing a poll rally in Aurangabad's Kutumba, the Congress leader made the controversial remark, which attracted a sharp retort from the BJP.

"Make a list of India’s top 500 biggest companies, and you will not find anyone from the backward, extremely backward, Dalit, or Adivasi communities in it.... Only 10% of people from one section hold all the wealth — the bank money goes to them, the jobs go to them, and they control the bureaucracy and even the army..." said Rahul Gandhi, in one of his most direct attacks on the judicial and security institutions.

Rahul Gandhi further said, "If we do not include 90% of the country's people in the country's development, then a Hindustan will be formed where all the wealth will be in the hands of 2-3 people."

अगर आप देश में 500 सबसे बड़ी कंपनियों की लिस्ट निकालेंगे, तो आपको उसमें पिछड़ा, अतिपिछड़ा, दलित, महादलित, आदिवासी वर्ग के लोग नहीं मिलेंगे।



इन कंपनियों में काम करने वाले लोग 10% की आबादी में से आते हैं। न्यायपालिका हो या ब्यूरोक्रेसी, हर जगह उन्हें ही जगह मिलती है।



अगर हम देश… pic.twitter.com/vSwk9gSg44 — Congress (@INCIndia) November 4, 2025

However, Rahul Gandhi's remark drew sharp criticism from the BJP. BJP's Mumbai spokesperson said on , "Rahul Gandhi is now searching for a caste in the Armed Forces and says 10% of people control it. In his hate for PM Modi, he has already crossed the line of hating India."

Hitting out at the BJP-JDU government, Rahul Gandhi also raised the issue of migration and unemployment. "People from Bihar are doing labor work across the entire country. In different parts of the country, people from Bihar are building large buildings, roads, tunnels, and factories. That is to say, the truth is this—that Nitish Kumar has wiped out employment from here and turned the people of Bihar into laborers of the country."

The Congress leader also accused the BJP and Narendra Modi of 'vote theft'.

The campaigning for the phase 1 of the Bihar assembly elections ended today, and the voting is set for November 6.