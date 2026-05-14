10-day drama, two phone calls, and a calculated consensus: How VD Satheesan outmaneuvered Rahul Gandhi’s inner circle to clinch Kerala

Ending the 10-day suspense, the Congress party on Thursday announced VD Satheesan as the Chief Minister of Kerala. The delay was caused by high-voltage lobbying stretching from Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi, with MP KC Venugopal and MLA Ramesh Chennithala making their bids for the top post apart from the former Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan. However, the Congress high command was forced to pick V.D. Satheesan as Kerala’s 13th Chief Minister, marking what many within the party describe as the formal arrival of a new generation at the helm of Kerala politics.

Also Read: 10-day Kerala deadlock ends: VD Satheesan named new Chief Minister

KC Venugopal Reacts to Satheesan’s elevation

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Reacting to the elevation of Satheesan as Kerala CM, KC Venugopal, one of the contenders in the race, congratulated Satheesan and stressed that the party’s collective mandate remained bigger than individual ambitions.

“All along I was saying the decision of the high command will prevail, and it is my responsibility to see that the high command’s decision is respected and implemented,” Venugopal declared.

Satheesen’s dramatic finish in a fiercely contested race

While Satheesan has now been officially confirmed as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Kerala, the race for the former Leader of Opposition was never easy. Notably, the leading contender in the race was KC Venugopal, often considered Rahul Gandhi’s trusted aide. According to a Congress leader, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, Venugopal had the backing of the majority of the MLAs, as he had played a crucial role in ticket distribution as well.

Satheesan, on the other hand, had led the Congress party’s fight against the Left regime at the ground and ensured that the United Democratic Front secured a landslide mandate. As a Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, Satheesan had taken the Left government head-on and exposed the issue of corruption and development fiercely.

The third contender in the race was MLA Ramesh Chennithala, who had openly declared his ambition for the top post.

Armed with statistics, sarcasm and theatrical timing, Satheesan became a familiar tormentor of the Left benches. Ironically, his biggest breakthrough came after one of the Congress party’s darkest moments. Whether it was the gold smuggling controversy, the AI camera allegations or repeated attacks on the Vijayan government over law and order, Satheesan steadily positioned himself as the most visible and aggressive face of anti-Left politics in Kerala.

Behind the scenes of Satheesan’s elevation

As per the Congress leader, the party high command was aware that cherry-picking a leader for a top state assembly role could lead to dissent at the ground level and hurt the party in future, just like in states like Assam, Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan. At the top of it, Kerala Congress ally IUML had reportedly conveyed to the Congress high command that they favour Satheesan over Venugopal. Congress has 63 seats in Kerala, while the IUML has 22 seats. The Congress party also received a hint of revolt from the ground as posters emerged threatening the party leadership of going against people's madate.

Also Read: Who is VD Satheesan? Meet Kerala's new CM, the lawyer, who won the leadership race

Thus, Rahul Gandhi reportedly made the move that was in favour of the party, rather than any leader. Therefore, the first move was to pacify Venugopal. Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, who was in Delhi through the final rounds of consultations, was summoned for a meeting with Rahul Gandhi before being informed of the leadership decision.

Senior leader Ramesh Chennithala, meanwhile, received the message through a closed-door telephone call from Rahul that the race was over and Satheesan had got the nod. This ended the contest and paved way for Satheesan’s elevation and acceptance by all.