/10 dead in Bihar’s Vaishali after boat capsizes in Ganga River

At least 10 people were confirmed dead after a boat carrying around 20 people, including children, capsized in the Ganga River in Raghopur in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Monday. Search and rescue operations are underway.
Raghopur member of the Legislative Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav expressed grief over the incident.
In an X post, Yadav said, “Distressing news has been received regarding a boat capsize in the Raghopur Diara area. Most of those who drowned are children. May God keep everyone safe.”
“After consulting with local residents, the administration, and officials, instructions have been issued to expedite relief, rescue, and medical treatment operations,” added RJD leader.
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="hi" dir="ltr">राघोपुर दियारा क्षेत्र में नाव पलटने की दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण दुखद खबर प्राप्त हुई। डूबने वालों में से अधिकांश बच्चे। ईश्वर सबको सुरक्षित रखें। स्थानीय लोगों, प्रशासन और अधिकारियों से वार्ता कर राहत बचाव और उपचार कार्यों में तेजी लाने का निर्देश दिया।</p>— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) <a href="https://x.com/yadavtejashwi/status/2110047293311418446?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 13, 2026</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.x.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
The boat was carrying passengers between riverbank hamlets when it overturned in the Raghopur police station area. Officials said the vessel capsized after becoming unbalanced, although the precise cause of the accident has yet to be established.
While some passengers managed to swim ashore, others drowned. Local residents who witnessed the incident rushed to assist those on board and alerted the authorities.
Personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed to search for those still missing. However, darkness and the depth of the river have made the rescue operation more difficult.
This is a developing news story; further details will be added shortly.
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