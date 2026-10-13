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10 dead in Bihar’s Vaishali after boat capsizes in Ganga River

At least 10 people were confirmed dead after a boat carrying around 20 people, including children, capsized in the Ganga River in Raghopur in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Monday. Search and rescue operations are underway.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 10:19 PM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 10:35 PM IST
10 dead in Bihar’s Vaishali after boat capsizes in Ganga River
Image Credit: Representative Image (IANS)

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