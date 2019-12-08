10 dead in fire at a house in Delhi, rescue operations continue

New Delhi: At least 10 people died in a fire that broke out at a house in Anaj Mandi on the Rani Jhansi Road in Delhi on Sunday morning (December 8). The dead were among those who were rescued from the building and were admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in Delhi.

Sources told Zee Media that over 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the raging inferno. Over 50 people have been rescued successfully so far. The cause of the fire is still unknown. Rescue operations are still underway.

Talking to Zee News, Atul Garg, Chief Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Service, said that some people have lost their lives due to asphyxiation. He added that some people are still trapped inside the building and rescuers are trying to them bring them out safely. He noted that the fire has been doused.

Garg said that some people have also suffered burns injuries and were admitted to different hospitals in the city. It is feared that the death toll would rise as some of the rescue people have been admitted to hospitals in critical condition.