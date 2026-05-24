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NewsIndia10-month-old girl abducted from home in Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy
DELHI

10-month-old girl abducted from home in Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy

According to the police, the incident took place in Lane No. 9 of Mukundpur, which falls under the jurisdiction of Bhalswa Dairy Police Station.

|Last Updated: May 24, 2026, 03:50 PM IST|Source: IANS
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10-month-old girl abducted from home in Delhi’s Bhalswa DairyPhoto Credit: IANS

In a shocking incident, a 10-month-old baby girl was allegedly abducted from her home in Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy area early on Sunday, police officials said, adding that an investigation is currently underway.

According to the police, the incident took place in Lane No. 9 of Mukundpur, which falls under the jurisdiction of Bhalswa Dairy Police Station.

Officials said the incident occurred around 5 a.m. on Sunday when the child’s father had stepped out briefly to a nearby shop. During that time, the main entrance of the house was reportedly left open. When he returned home, the infant was found missing from inside the house.

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The mother and the elder daughter were reportedly sleeping together in the same room at the time of the incident. The sudden disappearance of the baby from within the house has triggered panic and concern across the locality.

According to officials, the mother and elder child were allegedly found unconscious when the husband returned to the house.

Speaking to IANS, the distressed mother of the missing child said: "My husband went to buy milk. I also woke up and fed her milk. My elder daughter, who was down with a fever, asked me to go to the washroom with her. After this, we went back to sleep. When my husband came back, he found us unconscious. He then tried to wake us up and asked us where the child was. Then we got to know she was missing."

"We searched everywhere. My mother-in-law lives nearby. We went to check there also, but my mother-in-law said that she had not seen her. She is just 10 months old. I don’t know who took her. I want to see her. She has been gone since morning," she added.

Officials said that during the early morning hours, a baby feeding nipple used by the infant for milk was found lying outside the residence, further adding to the concern surrounding the incident.

At present, a team from Bhalswa Dairy Police Station is actively investigating the case. Police are examining CCTV footage from nearby locations and are trying to gather clues that could help trace the missing child.

Further investigation is underway as authorities continue efforts to locate the infant and determine the circumstances surrounding the alleged abduction.

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