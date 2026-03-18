7 people, including 3 children killed in building fire near Palam Metro, several injured

At least seven people, including three children have been killed, and several others suffered severe burn injuries after a fire broke out in a multi-storey residential building near Shri Ram Chowk, close to the Palam Metro station in southwest Delhi on Wednesday morning, according to officials from the Delhi Police and Delhi Fire Services.

As per the offficials, several are still feared trapped inside. Two individuals, attempting to flee the fire, jumped from the building and were injured. They have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Nearly 30 fire tenders were deployed to the spot to contain the blaze and conduct rescue operations. Officials from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said that the full extent of the situation will be known only after the firefighting and rescue operations are concluded.

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As per the fire control room official, a call has been received at around 7 am reporting a fire in a building locate in Gali Number-2 at Shri Ram Chowk, near the Palam Metro station.

Preliminary reports indicate that the fire started in the building’s basement, where several clothing and cosmetics shops are located, while the second and third floors house multiple residential flats. Building comprises a basement, ground floor, and four storeys, along with a temporary tin shed on the roof. The basement, ground, and first floors were reportedly used for storing clothing and cosmetics, while the second and third floors functioned as residential areas.

A Delhi Police team has also arrived at the site and cordoned off the area to facilitate rescue and security operations.

Additionally, a Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) ambulance, along with a medical team, has been deployed to provide immediate medical aid and transport for the injured.

Fire department officials said that the exact cause of the fire is still unknown. The current priority is to fully extinguish the blaze and safely evacuate any individuals who may remain trapped inside the building.

Relief and rescue operations are ongoing, with authorities closely monitoring the situation as it unfolds.

A similar fatal fire incident reported earlier in the day in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. At least six people lost their lives after a fire broke out in a three-storey house in Tilak Nagar area of Madhya Pradesh's Indore in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.