Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2901181https://zeenews.india.com/india/10-terrorists-killed-in-manipur-chandel-gunfight-with-assam-rifles-operation-ongoing-2901181.html
NewsIndia
ASSAM RIFLES

10 Terrorists Killed In Manipur Chandel Gunfight With Assam Rifles, Operation Ongoing

At least 10 terrorists were killed in a fierce gunfight with Assam Rifles in Manipur’s Chandel district near the Indo-Myanmar border on May 14, 2025. The ongoing operation in New Samtal village has recovered arms and ammunition. Read the latest updates.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: May 15, 2025, 06:51 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

10 Terrorists Killed In Manipur Chandel Gunfight With Assam Rifles, Operation Ongoing Security has been tightened in Imphal city. (IANS)

At least 10 terrorists were gunned down in a fierce firefight with security personnel in Manipur's Chandel district on Wednesday, the Indian Army's Eastern Command confirmed. The operation by an Assam Rifles unit of the Spear Corps continues near the Indo-Myanmar border. The gunfight erupted close to New Samtal village within Khengjoy tehsil, an area infamous for insurgent activity, and that is close to the international border.

In a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), the Eastern Command stated, "Acting on specific intelligence inputs regarding the movement of armed cadres near New Samtal village, Assam Rifles launched a focused operation on May 14. During the mission, troops came under fire from suspected insurgents. The forces responded swiftly and effectively, redeploying and retaliating in a calibrated and measured manner."

The army has confirmed that 10 terrorists were eliminated in the encounter and a huge cache of weapons and ammunition was seized from the area. The identities of the killed terrorists and their respective groups are yet to be officially ascertained.

Security personnel have sealed off the area, and a combing operation is in progress to neutralise any possible remaining threats and secure the area. Updates are awaited.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK