10 Terrorists Killed In Manipur Chandel Gunfight With Assam Rifles, Operation Ongoing

At least 10 terrorists were gunned down in a fierce firefight with security personnel in Manipur's Chandel district on Wednesday, the Indian Army's Eastern Command confirmed. The operation by an Assam Rifles unit of the Spear Corps continues near the Indo-Myanmar border. The gunfight erupted close to New Samtal village within Khengjoy tehsil, an area infamous for insurgent activity, and that is close to the international border.

In a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), the Eastern Command stated, "Acting on specific intelligence inputs regarding the movement of armed cadres near New Samtal village, Assam Rifles launched a focused operation on May 14. During the mission, troops came under fire from suspected insurgents. The forces responded swiftly and effectively, redeploying and retaliating in a calibrated and measured manner."

The army has confirmed that 10 terrorists were eliminated in the encounter and a huge cache of weapons and ammunition was seized from the area. The identities of the killed terrorists and their respective groups are yet to be officially ascertained.

Security personnel have sealed off the area, and a combing operation is in progress to neutralise any possible remaining threats and secure the area. Updates are awaited.