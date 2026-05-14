100 dead as deadly storms and lightning ravage Uttar Pradesh; Russian President Putin extends condolences

At least 100 people died while dozens were injured after a massive wave of violent dust storms, lightning, and torrential rain hit multiple districts of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. The storm and heavy rain flattened homes and plunged several districts into chaos. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences while reviewing the relief measures. The scale of devastation was so high that even Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to the families. The sudden weather shift, which began on Wednesday evening, has crippled infrastructure and prompted an emergency response from the state government.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed district magistrates to ensure financial assistance is disbursed to the victims' families within 24 hours. The chief minister has taken cognisance of the deaths and injuries, livestock losses, and damages to houses due to unseasonal rain and thunderstorms across the state.

Also Read: UP weather alert today: Orange alert for Lucknow and Kanpur; rain warnings issued for 38 districts | Check IMD forecast

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District Collectors ordered to ensure help

Divisional commissioners and district magistrates have been asked to be sensitive while verifying incidents and ensure that financial assistance reaches the affected families within 24 hours, said the Uttar Pradesh government. The chief minister has also sought updates on storm- and rain-related damages from all districts every three hours.

The devastation was widespread, but Prayagraj emerged as the worst-hit district with 21 fatalities. The storm’s fury was felt across nearly 20 districts. Other fatalities were reported from Sitapur, Raebareli, Chandauli, Kanpur Dehat, Hardoi, and Sambhal (2 each), as well as Kaushambi, Shahjahanpur, Sonbhadra, and Lakhimpur (1 each).

The weather took a dramatic turn late yesterday evening as blinding dust clouds engulfed large parts of the state. Winds reached such high speeds that hoardings were shredded, tin sheds were carried off like paper, and massive trees were uprooted, crushing vehicles parked beneath them. Rescue operations took a desperate turn in several villages, where locals and emergency workers had to dig through the rubble of collapsed houses with their bare hands to reach those trapped.

Russian President’s message to India

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the loss of lives. “Please accept my deepest condolences over the heavy loss of life and large-scale destruction caused by the cyclone in Uttar Pradesh. Please convey my words of sympathy and support to the families and loved ones of those who perished, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to all those injured as a result of this natural disaster,” said a Kremlin statement.

The storms have caused significant damage to rural connectivity:

Pontoon Bridges Damaged: In Bhadohi’s Rampur and Mirzapur’s Gaura Pramanpur, pontoon bridges were snapped by the rising waters and winds, cutting off access to over 20 villages and causing several people to fall into the Ganga.

Fatalities in Tehsils: In Fatehpur’s Khaga tehsil, eight of the ten reported deaths occurred in a single area, including five women caught in wall collapses.

Lightning Strikes: Fatalities due to direct lightning strikes were confirmed in Deoria and Pratapgarh, where four people died instantly.

Also Read: Delhi weather alert: Scorching heat to return as temperatures set to breach 40°C mark | Check IMD forecast

UP government acts

The Chief Minister’s office has mandated that officials visit affected sites immediately to assess crop and livestock loss. "The administration must work with full sensitivity to ensure that relief reaches the affected families without delay," said the UP government. The IMD has cautioned that while the peak of the storm has passed, residents should remain alert as localised weather disturbances may continue over the next 48 hours.