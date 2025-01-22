In recent times, there have been several reports about the Waqf Board's arbitrary claims over lands, often without proper documentation. The Waqf Board has been accused of seizing land under its name without valid papers.

However, a shocking turn of events has emerged: the Waqf Board itself has become the victim of land encroachment. It turns out that land that was once under the protection of the Waqf Board has now been illegally occupied.

The Vanishing Graveyards of Bhopal

The Waqf Board had registered 125 graveyards in Bhopal district, but investigations have revealed a startling fact: only 24 of these graveyards remain, while the remaining 101 have mysteriously disappeared.

This means that someone has illegally taken possession of these graveyards, converting them into properties for other purposes. The question arises: who is behind this encroachment, and why hasn’t any action been taken?

Illegal Constructions on Waqf Land

What was once a sacred resting place is now home to houses, shops, and even factories. One such instance can be seen in a graveyard that has been converted into a residential area. In another area, an auto parts shop now stands where a graveyard once existed.

Large multi-story buildings have been constructed on top of land that was originally a burial ground. This illegal encroachment is widespread in Bhopal, with 101 graveyards allegedly taken over by various individuals.

The Story of Shahi Graveyard

A prime example of this illegal occupation is Bhopal’s Shahi Graveyard. Once a burial ground, it is now surrounded by factories, homes, and parked vehicles. As the reporter visited the site, only a few scattered graves could be seen, with one grave near a newly constructed house.

This is not an isolated incident but a pattern emerging across the city, with graveyards being converted into commercial and residential spaces.

The Involvement of Land Mafias

An investigation conducted by Pramod Sharma from the G Media team reveals that the Waqf Board itself has fallen prey to land mafias. According to reports, land mafias have illegally sold plots that once belonged to the Waqf Board.

The Waqf Board's President, Anwar Patel, confirmed that in many cases, Muslim individuals have been involved in occupying these lands. He pointed out that when the Waqf Board attempts to reclaim the land, people deny the claims and question the authenticity of the Waqf's ownership.