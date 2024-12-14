‘100 Percent Plain Water Used’: Police Refutes Allegations Of 'Chemical-Laced Water' On Protesting Farmers

Ambala: The Ambala police in Punjab have dismissed allegations of using chemical-laced water to disperse protesting farmers at the Shambhu border, asserting that only plain water was used.

Countering the claims, Surendra Singh Bhoria, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Ambala, told reporters, "When this Jatha arrived, we held discussions for nearly fifteen minutes and reasoned with them in front of the media. During the talks, some miscreants attempted to breach the barricades. Only plain water was used to disperse the crowd. These allegations of chemical-laced water are false and are meant to mislead."

"I want to assure you that one hundred per cent plain water was used to disperse the crowd," the SP emphasised.

Meanwhile, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher announced plans for a tractor march outside Punjab on December 16, followed by a 'Rail Roko' protest within Punjab on December 18. The announcement came hours after a Jatha of 101 farmers, blocked by the police at the Shambhu border due to security concerns, withdrew for the day.

Pandher alleged that 17 farmers were injured when the police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesters at the Shambhu border. He further claimed that several farmers were in serious condition and accused the authorities of negligence in providing proper medical treatment.

Speaking to ANI at the Shambhu border, Pandher said, "The Indian government, the fifth-largest economy in the world, used force against 101 farmers. Chemical-laced water was sprayed on us, bombs were hurled, and tear gas shells were fired. Seventeen farmers have been injured, several of whom are in critical condition, and they are not receiving adequate treatment in hospital. We urge the Punjab government to ensure proper medical care."

"On December 16, we will organise a tractor march outside Punjab, and on December 18, we have called for a 'Rail Roko' in Punjab. We appeal to all Punjabis to join these protests in large numbers," he added.

Earlier in the day, security forces used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the Jatha of farmers marching towards Delhi (Delhi Kooch) from the Shambhu border. Despite heavy police barricades and deployment, the farmers stood firm in their protest.

The Jatha of 101 farmers was stopped at the Shambhu border in Haryana on Saturday afternoon as they attempted to enter the national capital. Tensions escalated at the protest site as farmers tried to push forward, but the police cited security concerns and the need to regulate the entry of protesters into Delhi.