/100+ resignations and tightened exit rules: What is really happening at ISRO?

India’s space programme has earned global recognition through landmark achievements such as Chandrayaan-3, Aditya-L1 and the upcoming ‘Gaganyaan’ human spaceflight mission. But even as India’s space agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), prepares for some of its most ambitious projects, the organisation is facing an unexpected challenge behind the scenes: the growing number of scientists choosing to leave.
Reports that more than 100 scientists have resigned or sought voluntary retirement in recent months have sparked debate over whether India’s premier space agency is facing a talent crisis. The concern has become significant enough for the Department of Space (DoS) to tighten its resignation policy, especially for scientists involved in critical national missions. So, what exactly is happening at ISRO, and why has the government stepped in?
The Department of Space (DOS) recently revised the procedure for accepting resignations and voluntary retirement requests from ISRO’s Group ‘A’ Scientific and Technical personnel.
In an Office Memorandum (OM) issued on July 14, the Department said it had noticed a “spate” of resignation and voluntary retirement requests from scientists, including those working on the prestigious Gaganyaan mission and other important national projects.
According to the memorandum, these exits were beginning to affect the implementation of projects of national importance.
Earlier, Directors of ISRO Centres and Heads of Units had the authority to accept resignation and voluntary retirement requests from scientists up to the rank of Scientist/Engineer-SG (Level 13A). However, the revised order changes that process for mission-critical personnel.
The Department has now directed that resignations or voluntary retirement requests from scientists associated with Gaganyaan or any other major national mission should not be accepted as a matter of routine. Instead, such requests must be forwarded to the Department of Space, along with recommendations from the respective Centre Director or Head of Unit, before a final decision is taken.
The order also directs all ISRO centres to strictly implement the revised guidelines.
The government’s intervention and tightening of exit rules naturally raises the question: why are scientists leaving one of India’s most prestigious scientific institutions?
According to reports, the biggest reason appears to be the rapid growth of India’s private space sector. Since the government opened the space industry to private participation in 2020, several space start-ups and private aerospace companies have emerged, offering significantly higher salaries, faster career growth, flexible work environments and opportunities to work on cutting-edge technologies. These opportunities are attracting experienced ISRO scientists who once had very limited career options outside the organisation.
Unlike a decade ago, talented engineers and scientists today have multiple career paths within India’s expanding space ecosystem.
At first glance, over 100 resignations may not seem alarming for an organisation the size of ISRO. However, looking at new revised rules, the real issue does not seem to be the number of people leaving, but who is leaving.
Scientists working on programmes like Gaganyaan, Chandrayaan, advanced launch vehicles and satellite missions possess years of specialised technical expertise. They understand complex systems, mission planning, testing and execution, knowledge that cannot be replaced quickly by hiring new recruits.
ISRO’s biggest concern is the loss of institutional knowledge rather than simply filling vacancies. Replacing experienced scientists midway through crucial missions can slow projects and increase pressure on existing teams.
This explains why the Department of Space has focused its revised rules specifically on scientists attached to important missions.
Not entirely. Scientists and engineers have always moved in and out of ISRO, although the recent trend has drawn greater attention.
According to figures cited by India Today, around 700 employees resigned from ISRO between 2012 and 2024. During the same period, the organisation continued recruiting fresh talent and is currently hiring more than 1,000 scientific, technical and administrative personnel.
However, what appears to have concerned the government is the concentration of resignations among scientists involved in strategically important programmes, rather than routine employee turnover.
India is entering one of the busiest phases of its space programme. Apart from Gaganyaan, the country’s first human spaceflight mission, ISRO is working on the Bharatiya Antariksh Station, next-generation launch vehicles, advanced satellite missions and future planetary exploration projects.
These programmes depend heavily on experienced teams that have spent years developing mission-specific expertise. The sudden departure of key scientists during critical stages of development could affect timelines, even if replacements are recruited.
The Department of Space’s latest order reflects this concern. By ensuring that scientists working on important missions cannot leave without approval from the Department, the government hopes to maintain continuity in these national projects until they are completed.
Although there have been no confirmations from the government’s side of any crisis at ISRO with regard to resignations. At the same time, the Department’s own memorandum acknowledges that the recent rise in resignations has been significant enough to impact projects of national importance, which is why the resignation process has now been tightened.
The developments highlight how India’s space sector is changing. For decades, ISRO was almost the only destination for scientists interested in space technology. Today, it is part of a much larger ecosystem where private companies, start-ups, and commercial space ventures are competing for the same talent.
The government’s latest move may help prevent sudden exits from critical missions in the short term. However, retaining talent over the long run will require more than stricter resignation rules. Better career progression, competitive compensation, and greater research opportunities may become increasingly important if ISRO wants to retain its most experienced scientists.
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