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100+ resignations and tightened exit rules: What is really happening at ISRO?

According to revised exit rules for ISRO, Group 'A' scientists associated with the Gaganyaan mission and other important national projects should not be accepted as a matter of routine, but require Department of Space approval. 

Edited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 02:23 PM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 02:23 PM IST
100+ resignations and tightened exit rules: What is really happening at ISRO?
Image Credit: Government revises voluntary retirement, resignation norms for ISRO scientists linked to Gaganyaan and other key missions.

About the Author

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh works as a Sub-Editor at Zee News. She holds a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. She previously worked with Asian News International (ANI) and interned with The Indian Express. Her main areas of interest include Defence, Politics, and Geopolitics. She can be reached at anjali.singh@india.com

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