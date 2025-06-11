New Delhi: In a shocking revelation, Sonam Raghuvanshi's brother, Govind, has expressed his conviction that his sister is directly involved in her husband's murder. Raja Raghuvanshi's body was discovered in a 200-foot-deep gorge in Meghalaya, and Sonam has been accused of plotting his murder and hiring hitmen.

Govind's statement comes as a dramatic turn of events, given that Sonam's family had initially denied any possibility of her involvement in the crime. However, after meeting Raja's mother and reviewing the evidence, Govind stated, "According to the evidence found so far, I am 100% sure that she has committed this murder." He further added, "All the accused in this case are related to Raj Kushwaha. We have broken our ties with Sonam Raghuvanshi."

At the residence of Raja Raghuvanshi, Sonam Raghuvanshi's brother Govind says "According to the evidence found so far, I am 100% sure that she has committed this murder. All the accused in this case are related to Raj Kushwaha. We have broken our ties with…"

Govind revealed that Sonam had never informed their mother about her association with Raj Kushwaha, saying, "Had we known, we would have never allowed this to happen." This revelation raises questions about the nature of Sonam's relationship with Raj Kushwaha and the extent of their involvement in Raja's murder.

The police investigation has revealed that Raja was allegedly murdered by three men hired by Raj Kushwaha, who was in contact with Sonam. The accused men, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi, are currently in police custody.

Govind demanded strict action against those involved, stating, "Whoever committed the murder must be punished — even hanged." This statement reflects the family's outrage and desire for justice for Raja's family.

Raja Raghuvanshi murder case | In Indore (MP), Sonam Raghuvanshi's brother Govind says, "Sonam has not considered herself guilty. There has been no contact...We have severed all ties with her...We will fight on behalf of Raja (Raghuvanshi)..."

The case continues to unfold, with Sonam's family distancing themselves from the crime and demanding justice for Raja's family. Sonam surrendered to the police on June 8, and an autopsy revealed that Raja had been attacked twice with a sharp weapon.

The couple's wedding took place on May 11 in Indore, followed by a honeymoon trip to Meghalaya. Raja's body was discovered 10 days after they checked out of a homestay. The circumstances surrounding Raja's death have raised several questions, and the investigation is ongoing.