100 Years Of RSS: From A Banned Outfit To Nation’s Pulse, How Sangh Became Irreplaceable In Indian Politics

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has been targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party and its ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), with considerable force. Gandhi has time and again accused the Sangh of capturing India’s constitutional institutions. Many Congress leaders have even vowed to ban the RSS once again if voted to power. However, RSS today stands as a force that cannot be ignored in Indian politics. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is set to complete 100 years of its existence this year, drawing significant attention to the organisation, which is widely regarded as the ideological parent of India’s ruling party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The RSS is known for its commitment to its ideology and organisational style, while also drawing attention in political circles for its growing influence and its advocacy for the concept of 'Hindutva'.

A Timeline From Birth To Today

As the Sangh marks a century of its foundation, here are the landmark moments since its conception in 1925:

1925-26:

Doctor Keshav Baliram Hedgewar (aka Doctorji), the founder of Sangh, announced the inauguration of Sangh on Vijayadashami day, September 27. Later, in 1926, the name "Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh" was decided upon on April 17.

1930 and 1942:

Sangh took active participation in the struggle for independence from the British Raj. In 1930, when Congress passed a resolution proclaiming 'Purna Swaraj', Doctorji instructed all Shakhas to celebrate 26 January as Independence Day. In 1942, Several Sangh workers took active part in the 'Quit India' movement.

1948:

A few months after India attained Independence, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on January 30. The interim Government had blamed the Sangh for the unfortunate incident and put a ban on it, and according to the RSS website, several swayamsevaks were arrested on February 4. The government lifted the ban unconditionally on July 12, 1949.

1975: The Emergency

Emergency was imposed in the country by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on June 25. Following this, Sangh was banned for the second time on July 4. The government lifted the ban on the Sangh on March 22, 1979.

1980:

The Bharatiya Janata Party was formed.

1992:

The Babri structure on Ram Janmabhoomi was removed on December 6, and the government banned the Sangh for the third time on December 10; however, the ban was lifted on June 4, 1993.

Unforgettable Faces Of RSS

Dr. Keshab Baliram Hedgewar

Dr. Keshab Baliram Hedgewar is popularly known as "Doctorji," was the founder of RSS and also played his part in India's independence fight. He was close to Lokmanya Balgangadhara Tilak and even met Mahatma Gandhi.

M.S. Golwalkar

M.S. Golwalkar was known as "Guruji" and was the second Sarsanghchalak of the RSS. The Sangh constitution was drafted in 1949 under his leadership.

Rajendra Singh

Prof. Rajendra Singh, aka Rajju Bhaiya, was the fourth Sarsanghchalak of the RSS and he led the Sangh from 1994 to 2000. As per the official website of RSS, he was also considered an expert in nuclear physics.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, one of the most prominent and vocal figures in India’s political history, was also a member of the RSS.

LK Advani

Lal Krishna Advani joined the RSS at the age of fourteen and even grew up in pre-Partition Sindh.

A Flashback

There have been periods when the Sangh was at the center of rumours and controversies. This includes not only the times when it faced official bans but also instances that attracted attention and speculation.

Ram Janmabhoomi Movement:

The Ram Janmabhoomi movement began in 1984 to construct a temple dedicated to the Hindu deity Lord Ram in Ayodhya, His birthplace. The site was a matter of dispute, as the Babri Masjid stood there. In 1990, senior BJP leader L.K. Advani launched a Rath Yatra across the country to mobilise support for the temple's construction.

In 1992, the Babri Masjid was demolished by karsevaks, an incident that triggered widespread communal riots across India. Following the demolition, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) charged several leaders from the BJP and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) with inciting the crowd. However, in 2020, a special CBI court acquitted all the accused of the criminal charges.

Hindutva ideas began to gain wider traction during the 1990s, as the country was undergoing significant political realignments and a growing sense of cultural assertion.

RSS, Hindutva And Nationalism

Over the last century, the RSS has deeply influenced India’s social and political spheres, particularly through its promotion of the ideology of Hindutva. This ideology has influenced not only political narratives but also social movements and cultural institutions. What sets the Sangh apart from other organisations is that it keeps nationalism at the forefront. The RSS’ Hindutva ideology is supported by ‘Nation First, Religion Later’, and that is why the BJP enjoys huge political support when it comes to nationalism. Today, the Sangh has become an irreplaceable force in Indian politics, and there is little doubt that the opposition envies it, as no political party can easily match its grassroots impact.