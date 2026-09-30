/100 years of UPSC: PM Modi to release coin, stamp and book tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the centenary celebrations of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Thursday, October 1, according to the Prime Minister's Office. The programme begins at 11 am, and Modi will also address the gathering. It marks the end of year-long celebrations that began on October 1, 2025, to commemorate 100 years since the commission was set up in 1926.
The book documents key court decisions that have shaped how the UPSC and the State Public Service Commissions function.
The event will bring together people from across the country connected with public service recruitment and administration. Those taking part include chairmen and members of State Public Service Commissions, senior officers of the Government of India, academicians and UPSC officials.
The celebration is part of a two-day event organised by the UPSC on September 30 and October 1. The first day features "Shatabdi Samaroh Manthan" at Bharat Mandapam, with addresses by eminent speakers followed by panel discussions on various themes. The second day concludes with the Prime Minister's participation, his address and the releases. The celebrations opened on October 1, 2025, the commission's 99th Foundation Day, and the UPSC launched a centenary logo and other initiatives at the time.
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