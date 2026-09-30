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100 years of UPSC: PM Modi to release coin, stamp and book tomorrow

The book documents key court decisions that have shaped how the UPSC and the State Public Service Commissions function.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 06:30 PM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 06:30 PM IST
100 years of UPSC: PM Modi to release coin, stamp and book tomorrow

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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