/105 times on camera: How hidden shoes and pockets exposed Ayodhya Ram temple donation theft

New Delhi: The investigation into alleged theft of devotees' donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has reached the Supreme Court, with the Uttar Pradesh government's Special Investigation Team (SIT) reporting 105 suspected theft incidents captured on CCTV.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a top court bench on Monday (September 21) that the SIT had examined CCTV footage and other material collected during the investigation. The court took the status report on record and was informed about the evidence gathered so far, including CCTV footage, witness statements and other material used to identify the accused.
The SIT's report lists 105 incidents, compared with 70 mentioned in its preliminary report in July. It was based on 45 days of CCTV footage from April 27 to June 5 and had found repeated instances of cash being allegedly hidden by staff involved in counting donations.
The status report explains how investigators analysed CCTV footage and other material to establish the alleged roles of those under investigation. The evidence presented to the court included footage from the temple's donation-counting process and statements from witnesses.
The SIT also told the court about the system used to record valuable offerings. Receipts for valuables are generated through software, and the items are kept in a State Bank of India locker, according to the report.
The investigation has also led to several arrests. The Uttar Pradesh Police took into custody eight accused in June after the first FIR was registered on the basis of the SIT's preliminary findings. The FIR included allegations of theft, criminal breach of trust, concealing stolen property and criminal conspiracy.
Earlier SIT findings had named Avinash Shukla as the main accused and alleged that five others assisted him or were involved in the alleged theft. Investigators also examined bank transactions, recoveries and witness statements along with CCTV footage.
Mehta told the apex court the SIT investigation is almost complete, and the chargesheet will be filed by September 25.
The deadline has legal importance because the accused have been in custody since their arrests in June. The state told the court that the chargesheet would be filed within the applicable statutory period. The court said the magistrate should deal with the chargesheet according to law.
The investigation had reached its final stage in August, when the SIT submitted its final report to the Uttar Pradesh government. The Home Department then sent the report to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
During Monday's hearing, the petitioners sought a copy of the SIT report. But the court declined the request.
The bench said it did not want to take the matter away from the sessions judge at this stage. It also said if it felt further investigation is needed, it can pass an appropriate order.
The Supreme Court had earlier sought a status report from the UP government after petitions sought a fair investigation into the alleged handling of donations at the temple. In July, the court also issued notice to the temple trust.
The preliminary SIT investigation had found that the alleged theft took place during the counting of cash offerings. Investigators examined footage from the counting room and identified repeated instances in which cash was allegedly concealed in clothes, pockets and shoes.
The SIT's earlier report also identified administrative and security lapses in the donation-counting process. It said staff checks and other safeguards were not properly enforced. The report held former trustee Anil Mishra responsible for supervisory and administrative lapses, while the trust later accepted the resignations of Mishra and former General Secretary Champat Rai.
The trust has since changed its administrative setup and introduced a CEO-led system. The changes followed the controversy over the handling of temple donations and the SIT investigation.
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