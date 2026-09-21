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  • /105 times on camera: How hidden shoes and pockets exposed Ayodhya Ram temple donation theft

105 times on camera: How hidden shoes and pockets exposed Ayodhya Ram temple donation theft

The SIT said its CCTV analysis found 105 alleged donation-theft incidents. Earlier, its preliminary report had identified around 70 incidents from 45 days of available footage.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 05:09 PM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 05:09 PM IST
105 times on camera: How hidden shoes and pockets exposed Ayodhya Ram temple donation theft
Image Credit: Representational image. (ANI)

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