109 Weapons Surrendered In Four Manipur Districts: Police

A total of 109 different types of weapons, along with various ammunition and other miscellaneous items, were surrendered by the public to police and security forces in four districts of strife-torn Manipur, police said on Friday.

At Saikul police station in Kangpokpi district, one 9mm CB1A1 pistol, one 9mm magazine, one grenade, cartridges, and two wireless sets, along with other items, were surrendered on Thursday.

Weapons, including one SBBL gun, were surrendered at Phougakchao Ikhai police station in the Bishnupur district.

Additionally, arms and ammunition were surrendered in various police stations in the Imphal West and Imphal East districts, police added.

In February, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla urged people of the state to voluntarily surrender looted and illegally held weapons within seven days, assuring no punitive action would be initiated against those giving up arms during this period.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre imposed President's rule in the state on February 13, days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from his post.

The Manipur assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs