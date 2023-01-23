10th edition of Abhyuday’s annual social fest - A locus of resilience - 21st and 22nd January

Abhyuday IIT Bombay is organising the 10th edition of the Social Festival in IIT Bombay on the 21st and 22nd of January 2023 based on the theme ‘The Locus of Resilience’. The fest will sensitise the youth to the pressing issues in society at a large scale, and along with self-awareness, solutions are presented. It will also encourage discussions on prejudices and non-highlighted social problems by esteemed activists and personalities.

The fest will encompass a wide range of workshops, events, and competitions on problems like self-defence, women empowerment, efficient use of social media, manual scavenging awareness sessions, mental health, and Blockchain technologies, to name a few. This year some of the speakers and personalities who are going to grace the Fest include Ananya Birla, Arjun Kumar Reddy -Captain of the Indian Blind Cricket Team, Bezwada Wilson, etc.

The fest is a platform for various celebrities, institutions, NGOs, and even differently-abled people to showcase their talent and empower and motivate the audience, along with themselves getting encouraged.

Previous editions of the festival witnessed the participation of 15,000+ students from more than 150+ colleges and 50+ NGOs across the nation. Numerous personalities, including Padmabhushan D. R. Mehta, Aamir Khan, Dia Mirza, Medha Patkar, Akriti Kakar, Joe Madiath, Anshu Gupta, Shailesh Gandhi, Former DGP of Maharashtra - Praveen Dixit, Sonam Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor had graced the festival with their presence.

To experience the two-day social extravaganza of the 10th edition of the annual social fest of IIT Bombay and to be part of a great mix of competitions, workshops, events and concerts one can register at: https://abhyudayiitb.org/socialfest.