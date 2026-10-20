/11 days, 3 cities, 1 escape route: The wild hunt that ended influencer-model Shraddha Dubey’s run

New Delhi: An 11-day search for Shradha Dubey, the main accused in the death of Lucknow cafe owner Shiva Sharma, ended in Nagpur on Tuesday (October 20), with the arrest of Dubey, her sister Rashmi Dubey and their driver Danish. A joint team of the Uttar Pradesh Police and the UP Special Task Force (STF), with help from the Nagpur Police, traced the three to a flat on Wardha Road, where they were allegedly preparing to leave the city.
Sharma, 28, died on October 9 after falling from the balcony of a fourth-floor flat at Awadh Green Apartments in Lucknow's Hazratganj area. He had been living with Dubey at the flat. His death was initially described as a suicide, but his mother, Ranjana Sharma, later filed a murder complaint, alleging that her son had marks of torture on his body.
The police registered a murder case against Dubey, her sister and driver Tanveer Ali, also known as Danish, and two other people. A reward of Rs 50,000 each was announced for information leading to the arrest of the three accused who had gone missing after the case was registered.
The police said the three were arrested in Nagpur at around 3.30 pm on Tuesday. They are being brought to Lucknow for further investigation.
The police investigation is examining the circumstances of the fall and the events in the flat before Sharma's death.
On October 15, Dubey released a video in which she denied wrongdoing and maintained that Sharma had died by suicide. She claimed Sharma was burdened with debt of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh and had said he would take his own life if he failed to repay the money.
According to her, she and Sharma had not talked to each other for about a week before October 7. She claimed he contacted her that day through a tea seller in Lucknow's Kapurthala area and later met her while intoxicated before returning to the flat.
Dubey said Sharma went into the bathroom on October 9 and locked the door. She claimed she asked her sister to check on him, but before Rashmi could open the door, he jumped from the balcony.
She also said that CCTV footage would establish what had happened and insisted that she was not absconding and wanted to appear before the police.
Another video that circulated on social media purportedly recorded a conversation between the two about jewellery. In the clip, Sharma is allegedly heard admitting that he had taken three chains and a bracelet and sold them in Lucknow's Chowk area. Dubey is heard saying the jewellery was worth around Rs 6 lakh and asking when he would return the money.
The search for the three accused took investigators across several locations. On October 14, an unattended car registered in Dubey's name was found in Rupaidiha, around one kilometre from the Nepal border. The discovery led to speculation that the accused might have crossed into Nepal.
CCTV footage later showed that she, her sister and other people in Nepal. Reports said the group spent some time there before returning to India and travelling through Rae Bareli, Agra and Jhansi before reaching Nagpur.
The three were eventually traced to a flat on Wardha Road. Police teams reached the location with assistance from the Nagpur Police and arrested them before they could leave the city.
Dubey was wearing branded clothes and slippers when the police detained her. The nightwear was said to be worth lakhs of rupees, while the slippers reportedly cost around Rs 20,000. The police also recovered four iPhones.
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