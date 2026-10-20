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11 days, 3 cities, 1 escape route: The wild hunt that ended influencer-model Shraddha Dubey’s run

CCTV footage, videos shared on social media and the route taken by the accused after leaving Uttar Pradesh could prove crucial to the investigation into the death of Lucknow cafe owner Shiva Sharma.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 08:18 PM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 08:18 PM IST
11 days, 3 cities, 1 escape route: The wild hunt that ended influencer-model Shraddha Dubey’s run
Image Credit: Shraddha Dubey and deceased Shiva Sharma

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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11 days, 3 cities, 1 escape route: The wild hunt that ended influencer-model Shraddha Dubey’s run
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