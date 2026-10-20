/11 days, 3 cities, 1 escape route: The wild hunt that ended influencer-model Shraddha Dubey’s run

New Delhi: An 11-day search for Shradha Dubey, the main accused in the death of Lucknow cafe owner Shiva Sharma, ended in Nagpur on Tuesday (October 20), with the arrest of Dubey, her sister Rashmi Dubey and their driver Danish. A joint team of the Uttar Pradesh Police and the UP Special Task Force (STF), with help from the Nagpur Police, traced the three to a flat on Wardha Road, where they were allegedly preparing to leave the city.