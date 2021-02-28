हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Crocodile rescue

11-foot crocodile rescued from construction site in Vadodara - See pics

According to Arvind Pawar, President, Wildlife Rescue Trust, they received a call from a builder asking them to rescue the crocodile. On reaching the site they found that it was about 10-11 feet long. After a medical checkup, the crocodile was released in its natural habitat.

Picture credit: ANI

Vadodara: A crocodile measuring about 10-11 feet long crocodile was rescued from a construction site in the Kelanpur area of Vadodara in Gujarat. The crocodile had got stuck in a ditch and was spotted by construction workers.

According to Arvind Pawar, President, Wildlife Rescue Trust, they received a call from a builder asking them to rescue the crocodile. On reaching the site they found that it was about 10-11 feet long. 

"We received a call from a builder that a crocodile was spotted in a ditch at one of his construction sites. We rescued it and have handed it over to the forest department," said Pawar.

He added that after a medical checkup, the crocodile was released in its natural habitat.

This sort of incident is not a rare occasion for the people of Vadodara as they have seen crocodiles being rescued every year, especially during the rainy season.

The most recent incident in which a crocodile had to be rescued was in September 2020. The crocodiles enter the residential areas when floods take place and the residents only notice them once the water recedes.

The Wildlife Rescue Trust is swift to provide aid to the people and make sure the crocodile is taken back to its habitat safely after a medical check up.

 

