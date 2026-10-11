/11 Indians injured in attack on Riyadh airport, confirms Indian embassy

Eleven Indian nationals were injured in an attack on Riyadh airport, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said on Sunday, adding that it was coordinating with local authorities to check on their condition.
In a post on X, the Embassy said it had been following up on the attack, which took place on Saturday and reportedly killed 12 people and injured more than 300 others.
“The Embassy of India, Riyadh has been following up on the dastardly attack on Riyadh airport yesterday in which 12 people unfortunately died and more than 300 were injured,” the Embassy said.
It added that 11 Indians were among those injured and that its officials had contacted local authorities and hospital administrators to enquire about their well-being.
“Our officials have also reached out to the hospital authorities. We will provide further updates as they become available,” the Embassy said.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said the Indian Embassy was taking all necessary steps in response to the incident.
“Our Embassy is doing everything necessary in this difficult situation. May follow their updates,” he wrote on X while sharing the Embassy’s statement.
Embassy of India, Riyadh has been following up on the dastardly attack on Riyadh airport yesterday in which 12 people unfortunately died and more than 300 were injured. It is learnt that 11 Indians are among those injured in the attack. Embassy has been in touch with local authorities to enquire about their well being. Our officials have also reached out to the hospital authorities. We will provide further updates as they become available. @MEAIndia— India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) October 11, 2026
An attack targeting King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital on Saturday afternoon killed 12 people and injured 309 others, according to the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation.
The attack came as Yemen’s Houthi group and Saudi Arabia continued exchanging strikes on major airports.
In a statement issued early on Sunday, the Saudi aviation authority said the dead included four Saudi citizens and eight foreign residents. The foreign nationals comprised two Bangladeshis and one person each from the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan, Xinhua news agency reported.
The injured are being treated at several hospitals, with some reported to be in serious condition, the authority said.
Airport operations had been temporarily suspended following the attack while officials assessed the damage and carried out safety checks, according to an earlier statement from the authority.
Following Saturday’s attack, the Houthi group said it was prepared to take reciprocal measures with Saudi Arabia to keep airports, seaports and other facilities serving humanitarian purposes outside the escalating military confrontation.
Meanwhile, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported on Saturday that Saudi Arabia had launched a fresh wave of air and missile strikes across areas of Yemen under Houthi control.
The reported targets included Sanaa International Airport in the Houthi-held capital, areas near the strategically important Bab al-Mandeb Strait and several northern provinces.
(with IANS inputs)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.