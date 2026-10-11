/11 Indians injured in attack on Riyadh airport, confirms Indian embassy

Embassy of India, Riyadh has been following up on the dastardly attack on Riyadh airport yesterday in which 12 people unfortunately died and more than 300 were injured. It is learnt that 11 Indians are among those injured in the attack. Embassy has been in touch with local authorities to enquire about their well being. Our officials have also reached out to the hospital authorities. We will provide further updates as they become available. @MEAIndia