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11 Indians injured in attack on Riyadh airport, confirms Indian embassy

The injured are being treated at several hospitals, with some reported to be in serious condition, the authority said.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 09:24 PM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 09:24 PM IST
11 Indians injured in attack on Riyadh airport, confirms Indian embassy
Image Credit: @MarioNawfal/X

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