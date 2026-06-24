/3 dead, several feared trapped after roof of under-construction Kolkata warehouse collapses; rescue on

At least three workers died, and 50 to 60 are feared trapped after the roof of an under-construction warehouse collapsed in Taratala in south Kolkata on Wednesday, triggering a major rescue operation involving the NDRF, Army, fire services and Kolkata Police. The collapse took place at an under-construction godown shed, where several workers were inside at the time. Rescue teams were pressed into service immediately, with cranes and gas cutters brought in to clear the mangled iron beams and concrete.
Officials said around 13 workers had been rescued and shifted to SSKM Hospital for treatment. Of them, five were said to be in a critical condition. Earlier, hospital sources said 11 injured workers had been brought to the trauma care centre.
#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal | NDRF and other teams are on carrying out the operation at the site where an under-construction godown shed collapsed in Taratala. Latest visuals from the site. pic.twitter.com/IcsuX8nGmO— ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2026
Visuals from the site showed rescuers cutting through the twisted metal structure as they tried to reach those feared trapped under the debris. Locals claimed cries could still be heard from beneath the rubble as the operation continued.
According to residents, the roof of the warehouse suddenly gave way in the afternoon while dozens of labourers were at work inside. Some locals began pulling out workers before police, fire brigade and NDRF teams reached the spot.
Preliminary information suggests there may have been a problem during welding work inside the structure. Some residents also suspected that heavy rain a day earlier may have weakened parts of the under-construction shed, causing the roof to cave in.
West Bengal Minister Agnimitra Paul reached the site of the under-construction godown shed collapse in Kolkata's Taratala. Search and rescue operation is underway here.
#WATCH | West Bengal Minister Agnimitra Paul at the site of under-construction godown shed collapse in Kolkata's Taratala. Search and rescue operation is underway here. Till now 11 injured people have been brought to SSKM hospital trauma care centre. pic.twitter.com/cA5D8t65xz— ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2026
The rescue effort remained the administration’s top priority through the day. Teams on the ground were using cranes to lift heavy sections of the collapsed roof while emergency workers cut through iron beams to pull out those trapped.
CPI(M) leader Fayaz Ahmad Khan blamed the authorities for the incident and alleged that complaints had earlier been made about illegal work at the site.
“The Kolkata porters and administration must take the responsibility for this because the people complaint for multiple times, about the illegal work happening here. But this is the result of the money game that innocent workers and commoners are killed... The accountability of the casualties should go to the current state government...” he said.
#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal | CPI(M) leader Fayaz Ahmad Khan says, "The Kolkata porters and administration must take the responsibility for this because the people complaint for multiple times, about the illegal work happening here. But this is the result of the money game that… https://t.co/gNIRJAoOTZ pic.twitter.com/ilys5oKvX4— ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2026
State minister Indranil Khan reached the site and said the immediate focus was on rescue work. Minister Agnimitra Paul, Kolkata Municipal Corporation Commissioner Smita Pandey and BJP leader Rakesh Singh were also present at the spot as operations continued.
A control room was opened at the state secretariat, Nabanna, to monitor the situation. Several ambulances were stationed at the site to shift the injured to hospital as rescuers continued to search for survivors under the debris.
With fears that many workers may still be trapped, rescue teams were working against time late into the day in one of Kolkata’s biggest industrial accidents in recent months.
(With agencies' inputs)
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