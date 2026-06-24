Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /3 dead, several feared trapped after roof of under-construction Kolkata warehouse collapses; rescue on

3 dead, several feared trapped after roof of under-construction Kolkata warehouse collapses; rescue on

Officials said around 13 workers had been rescued and shifted to SSKM Hospital for treatment. Of them, five were said to be in a critical condition. Earlier, hospital sources said 11 injured workers had been brought to the trauma care centre.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 04:08 PM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 04:25 PM IST
3 dead, several feared trapped after roof of under-construction Kolkata warehouse collapses; rescue on
Image Credit: Photo Credit: ANI/X

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
EU orders urgent checks on 16 Emirates, Qantas A380s aircraft over wing cracks
mobility1 min ago
2
FIFA World Cup 20262 min ago
3
Auto news9 min ago
4
Kathua14 min ago
5
Senior Living15 min ago