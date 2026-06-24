/3 dead, several feared trapped after roof of under-construction Kolkata warehouse collapses; rescue on

At least three workers died, and 50 to 60 are feared trapped after the roof of an under-construction warehouse collapsed in Taratala in south Kolkata on Wednesday, triggering a major rescue operation involving the NDRF, Army, fire services and Kolkata Police. The collapse took place at an under-construction godown shed, where several workers were inside at the time. Rescue teams were pressed into service immediately, with cranes and gas cutters brought in to clear the mangled iron beams and concrete.