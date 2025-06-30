11 Killed, 7 Injured In Sudan Gold Mine Collapse

At least 11 people were killed and seven injured after a gold mine collapsed in northeastern Sudan, state-run Mineral Resources Company said.

The incident occurred at the Kersh Al-Feel mine in the Houeid area, between the cities of Atbara and Haya in Red Sea State, the company said in a statement on Sunday. It did not specify the date of the collapse, Xinhua news agency reported.

The company said the mine had previously been ordered to shut down due to safety concerns.

It pledged to continue monitoring mining activities and to improve safety standards, urging miners to comply with safety and environmental regulations.

Traditional mining accounts for a significant share of Sudan's gold production, but the sector has seen frequent accidents due to poor safety standards and aging infrastructure.

The company added that it had previously suspended work in the mine and “warned against its continuing activity due to its posing great risk to life”.

According to official and NGO sources, nearly all of the gold trade is funnelled through the United Arab Emirates, which has been accused of arming the RSF. The UAE denies it does so.

The war has shattered Sudan’s already fragile economy. About 1.5 million artisanal miners produce nearly 80 per cent of Sudan's gold, which totaled around 64 tonnes in 2024, according to official data.