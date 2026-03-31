11 Maoists surrender in Chhattisgarh's Kanker, hands over AK-47

In a significant development, a total of 11 Maoists renounced violence and decided to join the mainstream over the past week, police officials said.

On Tuesday, two more Maoists opted to abandon armed struggle and embrace the path of peace, according to officials.

The Maoists who surrendered today for rehabilitation have been identified as PPCM Shankar and PM Hidma Dodi. They also handed over an AK-47 during the surrender process.

According to officials, efforts are ongoing to establish contact with other active Maoists in the region, encouraging them to lay down arms and join the mainstream.

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IG of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj Pattlingam, welcomed the decision of all 11 Maoists who have come forward over the past few days and reiterated an appeal to the remaining Maoists to abandon violence and embrace mainstream life.

The IG further stated that only a few hours remain for the remaining cadres to choose surrender and rehabilitation, urging them to make a wise decision and move towards a peaceful, respectful, and dignified life.

The process of social reintegration for all 11 cadres who have opted for rehabilitation since March 25 will be completed once the entire formal procedure is concluded.

Earlier on Monday, a Maoist was killed in an encounter with the District Reserve Guard (DRG) in the forest hills under the Polampalli police station area of Sukma district on Sunday, police said.

Superintendent of Police, Sukma, Kiran Chavan, said the search operation was launched based on intelligence inputs about the presence of Maoists in the area.

"Based on intelligence about the presence of Maoists in the forest hills under the Polampalli police station area of District Sukma, the District Sukma DRG team launched a search operation," Chavan said, reported ANI.

As per the police, an intermittent exchange of fire took place between the DRG team and the Maoists from the early hours of Saturday. Upon searching the encounter site, the body of one male Maoist was recovered along with a weapon.

The slain Maoist was identified as PPCM Muchaki Kailash, a resident of Poolanpada under Chintalnaar police station in Sukma district. He served as a Section Commander of Platoon No. 31 and carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head. He was wanted in connection with civilian killings, attacks, and conspiracy to carry out IED blasts in the region.