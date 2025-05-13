11 Pakistan Soldiers Killed In Cross-Border Clashes With India, Confirms ISPR
At least 11 Pakistani soldiers were martyred and 78 injured amid India's alleged unprovoked cross-border attacks, says ISPR. Civilian casualties were also reported.
At least 11 soldiers from Pakistan's armed forces were killed and 78 others injured while repelling what has been described as "unprovoked and reprehensible" attacks by India, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Tuesday.
