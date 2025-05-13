Advertisement
INDIA PAKISTAN WAR

11 Pakistan Soldiers Killed In Cross-Border Clashes With India, Confirms ISPR

At least 11 Pakistani soldiers were martyred and 78 injured amid India's alleged unprovoked cross-border attacks, says ISPR. Civilian casualties were also reported.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: May 13, 2025, 11:55 AM IST
Arabian Sea: Indian Navy activates its anti-missile defence system as part of a layered security response during Operation Sindoor (IANS)

At least 11 soldiers from Pakistan's armed forces were killed and 78 others injured while repelling what has been described as "unprovoked and reprehensible" attacks by India, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Tuesday.

 

