New Delhi: Eleven people, including children, were electrocuted and 15 others sustained injuries as a temple chariot procession came into contact with a high tension transmission line in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur on Wednesday (April 27, 2022).

The incident occurred early Wednesday when the Appar temple chariot procession was underway, the PTI news agency reported. The temple car was negotiating a turn and faced some obstacle before being reversed when it came into contact with the overhead line, the PTI said.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind condoled the loss of lives and said it is a tragedy beyond words.

"The loss of life, including that of children, due to electrocution in a procession in Thanjavur is a tragedy beyond words. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his anguish and said that he is deeply pained by the mishap.

"Deeply pained by the mishap in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I hope those injured recover soon," the prime minister tweeted.

He also announced Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Find to the next of kin of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs 50,000.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also expressed grief and announced a compensation of Rs five lakh to the families of victims

"This morning in Kalimedu village of Thanjavur district, unexpectedly at the chariot festival eleven people died in the electrocution incident. I was deeply saddened to hear the tragic news. My deepest condolences to the families of the victim," Stalin said.

The Chief Minister added that he has ordered the district administration and police to expedite the rescue operation.

An FIR has been registered and an investigation has started into the incident.

