11 Popular Tribal Foods Of India

India’s tribal culture is rich and varied, and their food reflects their distinctive customs and ingredients. The tribal foods of India are the cuisines of the various indigenous communities that live in different parts of the country. They are based on the local ingredients, traditions, and practices of the tribes, and often reflect their close connection with nature and the environment.

Some of the well-known tribal foods of India are:

Dhuska: A crispy snack made of rice flour, urad dal and chana dal, famous in Jharkhand.

Chapda Chutney: A chutney made with red ants and their eggs, prevalent in Chhattisgarh.

Thapdi Roti: A flatbread made of ragi flour, also called Madua ki Roti, from Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.

Muthia: A steamed snack made of gram flour and fenugreek leaves, from Gujarat.

Maahni: A sour curry made with rice starch, jaggery and spices, from Himachal Pradesh.

Teliya Maach: A fiery fish curry made with onion, tomato, mustard oil and herbs, from Bengal.

Dubki Tiyan: A steamed dish made of urad dal batter, usually served with pork curry, from Madhya Pradesh.

Bafauri: A steamed dish made of chana dal paste, garlic, coriander and green chillies, from Madhya Pradesh

Jadoh: A rice dish cooked with pork and spices, from Meghalaya.

Chak-hao Kheer: A black rice pudding made with sugar, from Manipur.

Marh Jhor: A soup made with green leafy vegetables and rice starch, from Jharkhand.