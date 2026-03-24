11 seats at Chinnaswamy Stadium to remain empty forever in a tribute to 2025 Bengaluru stampede victims

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) CEO Rajesh Menon announced that 11 seats will be kept empty throughout all domestic and international matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium as a tribute to those who lost their lives in the stampede following the team’s title victory last season.

Menon further said that players will wear jerseys bearing the number 11 during practice matches throughout the season and will also wear black armbands in all matches in this edition as a mark of respect.

“In memory of the 11 fans who we lost on June 4, the players will be wearing jersey number 11 for the practice, on the game day, on the practice time before the match. So all the players will have jersey number 11 on the back, not for the game but for the practice. Apart from that, they will be also wearing a black armband on that day. We are also looking at having 11 permanent seats empty in Chinnaswamy Stadium forever. This is for the 11 fans who will be with us forever. That’s a quick update on what we are doing this year,” Menon said during a press conference on Tuesday.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

He added that a number of changes have been introduced this season as precautionary measures, with essential safety protocols being implemented. He also noted that further discussions will be held to explore additional ways to support the victims’ families in the future.

On June 4, 2025, a tragic stampede occurred outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru during RCB’s victory celebrations. The incident claimed the lives of 11 fans and left more than 50 injured, as an estimated crowd of around 300,000 people led to severe overcrowding.

The Karnataka government held RCB, the Karnataka State Cricket Association, and the event partners accountable for failing to secure the necessary approvals and for causing the disruption. The franchise later announced a compensation of ₹25 lakh for the family of each deceased individual.

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium has not hosted any RCB matches since the tragic stampede. Now, following government approval, RCB will play five games at the venue, while the remaining two home matches will be held in Raipur, as previously announced by the franchise.

With inputs from agency...