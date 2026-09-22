/110 collection centres, 81 artificial ponds: Delhi govt pushes eco-friendly religious practices

The Delhi Government, under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has launched a comprehensive initiative aimed at balancing religious faith with cleanliness and environmental protection. As part of the initiative, special ‘collection centres’ are being set up at 110 identified locations across the city for the dignified disposal of old and damaged religious idols and puja material.
At the same time, preparations have been completed for artificial immersion ponds at 81 identified locations across Delhi to facilitate Ganesh idol immersion during the festival.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government’s objective was to ensure that religious traditions associated with faith are observed with full devotion while also protecting Delhi’s cleanliness and environment.
Collection centres for old and damaged idols
People often leave old or damaged idols and puja-related material under trees, in parks, along roadsides and at other public places due to religious sentiments. While such practices are linked to faith, they can also create challenges for public cleanliness and the environment.
To address this issue, the Delhi Government has identified 110 locations where special ‘collection centres’ are being established. At suitable locations, including temples, designated collection containers will be made available where devotees can respectfully deposit old, damaged and other religious material.
The initiative is intended to provide residents with a clean, organised and dignified option for disposing of religious material close to their homes.
81 artificial ponds prepared for Ganesh immersion
As part of the same initiative, artificial immersion ponds have been prepared at 81 identified locations across Delhi to provide devotees with a safe and eco-friendly option for Ganesh idol immersion during the festival.
The designated sites are spread across different districts of the national capital. Preparations have been made for security, sanitation, lighting, medical assistance, emergency services, traffic management and environmental protection at the immersion sites.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has appealed to devotees to immerse Ganesh idols only at the designated artificial immersion sites and avoid immersing them in the Yamuna or other water bodies.
Devotees have also been urged not to dispose of puja material, flowers, garlands and other religious items in rivers or water bodies, in order to protect the cleanliness and environment of Delhi’s water bodies.
The Chief Minister further appealed to devotees to give preference to eco-friendly idols and avoid Plaster of Paris (PoP), colours containing harmful chemicals and decorative materials that could damage water bodies and the environment.
Security and civic arrangements at immersion sites
To ensure that Ganesh immersion takes place in an organised manner, preparations have been made in coordination with the concerned departments across all 13 revenue districts.
Necessary arrangements are being put in place at the designated immersion sites, keeping the safety and convenience of devotees in mind. Idol remains and other material will also be removed after immersion according to the prescribed process, followed by cleaning of the sites to ensure that public spaces remain clean after the festivities.
Focus on faith and environmental protection
The Delhi Government said the broader objective of the initiative is to ensure that religious traditions are followed with respect and responsibility. While collection centres will provide a designated mechanism for the respectful disposal of old and damaged idols and religious material, artificial ponds will offer devotees organised spaces for Ganesh immersion.
The measures are also aimed at reducing unnecessary pressure on public spaces and water bodies while allowing residents to observe their religious traditions.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government’s priority was to ensure that religious faith and environmental protection complement each other. She said systems were being put in place to enable Delhi residents to observe their traditions with full devotion while contributing to the cleanliness and protection of the city’s environment.
She appealed to people to deposit damaged idols and religious material only in the designated collection containers and immerse Ganesh idols only at the designated artificial immersion sites.
The Chief Minister said a clean and beautiful Delhi was not only the responsibility of the government but a shared responsibility of every citizen. Through public participation, she said, a better balance could be created between faith, cleanliness and environmental protection.
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