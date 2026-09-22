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110 collection centres, 81 artificial ponds: Delhi govt pushes eco-friendly religious practices

Delhi Government has set up 110 collection centres for the dignified disposal of religious material and prepared 81 artificial ponds for eco-friendly Ganesh idol immersion to promote cleanliness and environmental protection.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 05:29 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 05:29 PM IST
110 collection centres, 81 artificial ponds: Delhi govt pushes eco-friendly religious practices

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