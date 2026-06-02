110 km range, 1.5 km/second speed: India’s indigenous Astra missile ready to shake US, China skies

New Delhi: The Astra Mk1 missile anchors India’s push for homegrown air combat capability. Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), it is country’s first fully indigenous beyond visual range (BVR) air-to-air missile that has been built to strike enemy aircraft from distances where pilots cannot see the target with the naked eye. It will give fighter jets an operational edge in aerial combat.

The missile has been integrated into frontline platforms such as the Sukhoi-30 MKI and the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas. Work is underway to extend its deployment to other aircraft, including the MiG-29 and the Rafale.

Range, speed and strike capability

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The Astra Mk1 has an operational range of over 110 kilometres. It can engage and destroy enemy aircraft before visual contact is possible between pilots. Future versions under development, including Mk2 and Mk3, are expected to extend this reach up to 160 kilometres and even 350 kilometres.

In terms of speed, the missile travels at around Mach 4.5, which is nearly 4.5 times the speed of sound. It has a high-explosive pre-fragmented warhead weighing about 15 kilograms so that it can inflict maximum damage on airborne targets.

Made for all-weather combat

The Astra system is built for operations in all weather conditions. It can function in clear skies, low visibility, heavy rain and dense cloud cover. Once launched, it does not depend on external guidance for long. It uses an onboard active radar seeker that tracks and locks onto the target during the final stage of flight. The feature allows it to chase and strike enemy aircraft with high precision.

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The missile also carries electronic counter-counter measures (ECCM) capability, which allows it to resist jamming attempts by enemy electronic warfare systems. Even if the target tries to disrupt its radar lock, the missile maintains tracking.

Integration with Indian fighter fleet

Astra Mk1 has been inducted into operational service with Sukhoi-30 MKI jets and Tejas aircraft with an aim to strengthen India’s indigenous strike capability. Its integration reduces dependence on imported BVR missiles from foreign suppliers. It also allows Indian fighter aircraft to operate with a domestically developed air-to-air combat system.

Future plans include integration with additional platforms, which will expand its operational flexibility across the Indian Air Force fleet.

Comparison with international systems

Astra Mk1 is compared with missiles like China’s PL-15 and the US AIM-120D AMRAAM, all of which fall in the same BVR category. While the PL-15 is reported to have a longer range in some versions and the AMRAAM is widely used across Western air forces, Astra’s positioning lies in providing India with a cost-effective indigenous alternative.

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The missile weighs around 154 kilograms and has a 15-kilogram warhead. It uses a solid propellant rocket motor and an active radar homing system for terminal guidance. In contrast, systems such as the PL-15 and the AMRAAM vary in seeker technology and propulsion designs, illustrating different design priorities across countries.

Strategic importance for India

The introduction of Astra Mk1 has reduced India’s reliance on imported air-to-air missile systems. It gives the Air Force a first-shot capability in beyond visual range engagements, where detecting and firing before the opponent becomes a decisive factor.

In past aerial engagements, such as the 2019 post-Balakot strike, long-range missile capability played a visible role in guising tactical decisions. The Astra programme addresses that void by offering a domestic solution tailored for India’s operational requirements.

At a time when modern air warfare is defined by detection range, missile speed and electronic resistance, Astra Mk1 is a step toward reducing external dependency while expanding in-house combat capability.