India approves major Rs 3.25 lakh crore deal for 114 Rafale fighter jets: Sources

In a decision that will change India’s aerial combat strength, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has approved the purchase of 114 Rafale fighter jets. This deal, worth around Rs 3.25 lakh crore, is among the largest defense purchases in the country's history. The approval, guided by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, comes at an important time, just weeks before French President Emmanuel Macron’s planned visit to India.

Strengthening the skies: Addressing squadron shortfalls

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has raised concerns about a "squadron gap." It currently operates around 29 fighter squadrons, while the sanctioned strength is 42. With rising security threats along the northern and western borders, this acquisition is seen as a crucial step in restoring the IAF's operational balance.

The DAC has formally accepted the necessity (AoN) for the program, following an initial approval from the Defence Procurement Board last month. This step indicates that price and contract negotiations with French manufacturer Dassault Aviation are nearing completion.

'Make in India' at the core

A key aspect of this multi-billion-dollar deal is the focus on domestic production. Defense sources state that the procurement will use a hybrid delivery model:

- Fly-away condition: 18 jets will be delivered directly from France to address immediate needs.

- Domestic assembly: The remaining 96 aircraft will be built in India.

The project aims for 80% of the fleet to be assembled locally, with local content expected to reach 60%. This initiative is set to strengthen India’s private-sector defense industry as Dassault Aviation looks for local partners for assembly and long-term maintenance.

Fleet composition and strategic presence

The new order will include 88 single-seat and 26 twin-seat variants. These will expand India’s existing Rafale fleet, which operates from two key locations:

- No. 17 "Golden Arrows" squadron at Ambala, Haryana.

- No. 101 "Falcons" squadron at Hasimara, West Bengal.

By growing this fleet, the IAF aims to standardize its high-end multi-role capabilities while improving logistics and pilot training across its most advanced fighter platforms.

