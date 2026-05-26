114 Rafales on horizon: What’s driving India’s biggest jet push in China-Pakistan equation?

New Delhi: India and France are stepping up defence cooperation, with reports suggesting that the Indian Air Force (IAF) will be acquiring 114 Rafale fighter jets. The Letter of Request (LoR) for the purchase has been finalized and is expected to send it to Paris in the coming weeks, Indian Express reported citing officials familiar with the process.

This is one of the biggest fighter aircraft procurement moves in recent years, with a large portion of the jets expected to be built in India through a partnership between French defence company Dassault Aviation and an Indian manufacturer. The rest aircraft will arrive in ready-to-fly condition.

First formal step now complete

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Officials said the LoR has been finalised after internal clearances and will now be sent as part of the government-to-government procurement route. The document details the number of aircraft, technical needs and operational requirements.

Once France responds with details such as pricing, delivery schedule and support arrangements, India will move to the next stage of the process by issuing a Request for Proposal (RFP).

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The defence procurement system follows a set path. The Defence Acquisition Council gives initial approval, after which the LoR is issued. The foreign government then responds, and negotiations begin between both sides. The final contract is signed only after approval from the Cabinet Committee on Security.

Domestic production and technology sharing

Of the 114 jets, around 90 are planned to be manufactured in India under a production partnership model. This is expected to involve local manufacturing work along with transfer of selected technologies.

Officials said India is also pushing for deeper technical access, including Interface Control Documents (ICDs). These documents explain how an aircraft’s internal systems communicate with weapons and external equipment. Access to them would allow integration of Indian-made weapons such as Astra missiles and BrahMos-NG.

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Full access to source code is unlikely, but ICD-level access is seen as important for improving operational flexibility.

The indigenous content in the project is expected to be close to 50 percent, showing the push for domestic defence manufacturing under existing policy policies.

Strengthening air power

At present, the IAF operates 36 Rafale jets, which were inducted under an earlier agreement with France. The Navy is also set to receive 26 Rafale Marine aircraft for use on aircraft carriers over the coming years.

Officials believe that adding another fleet of Rafales will help reduce training and maintenance challenges by keeping the aircraft types more uniform across services.

Filling the squadron shortfall

The Air Force continues to face a shortage in its fighter squadron strength. At present, it has 29 squadrons against a sanctioned strength of 42. This shortfall has been a long-standing concern for planners.

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The new Rafale acquisition is expected to help address part of this shortfall until India’s indigenous fighter programmes reach full operational maturity. These include the Light Combat Aircraft Mk1A, the upgraded LCA Mk2 and the fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), which is still under development and expected to enter service after 2035.

In the meantime, there is also a possibility of an additional fifth-generation fighter purchase. Russia has offered details of its Su-57 aircraft, though no decision has been taken so far.

According to officials, the aim is to finalise the contract by the end of this year once commercial negotiations are completed and final approvals are secured. The upcoming months will involve detailed negotiations between India and France before the agreement moves toward signing.