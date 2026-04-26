114 Rafales, one make-or-break detail: Why this document is running the deal

New Delhi: India’s plan to buy 114 Rafale fighter jets under its Rs 3.25 lakh crore Medium Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) programme has entered into the next phase. In these talks, a technical document now carries more weight than any other clause in the deal.

The Interface Control Document (ICD) has become the main issue. Senior officials in the Ministry of Defence (MoD) say India is expected to get access to it, but they also make it clear that if that access is not given, the deal could be completely called off.

This shows a more assertive approach from New Delhi in defence procurement, where attention is no longer limited to buying aircraft but also to controlling how those aircraft develop over time.

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Why the ICD matters in this deal

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh has made the ICD a central part of India’s MRFA strategy. Under this approach, the deal is not only about adding fighter jets to the fleet. It is also about making sure India can independently upgrade and integrate weapons into the aircraft in the future.

The ICD works like a technical bridge between systems. It defines how the fighter jet’s internal mission computer communicates with external systems such as weapons mounted on it. In simpler terms, it is the system that allows different weapons and software to “talk” to the aircraft.

With access to this document, Indian engineers can integrate indigenous weapons without needing the original manufacturer to open up its proprietary source codes.

Breaking past old limitations

India’s earlier experience with the 36 Rafale jets highlighted the constraints of limited access. Every time a new weapon had to be added, it required approval and technical integration support from the Dassault Aviation. That process often led to long delays and added costs.

Officials familiar with the matter say this dependence reduced flexibility and made each upgrade more complicated than it needed to be.

The new MRFA proposal aims to change that structure from the start. The idea is to build integration freedom into the contract itself rather than negotiating it later, case by case.

Weapons India wants to integrate

If ICD access is secured, India plans to bring a wide range of indigenous weapons onto the Rafale platform. This includes the Astra family of beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles, covering Mk1, Mk2 and Mk3 variants. The Rudram series of anti-radiation missiles is also part of the plan, along with precision-guided systems such as the Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon (SAAW).

The goal is to allow Indian-built weapons to operate seamlessly from a frontline Western fighter platform without repeated foreign approval cycles.

A move towards ‘digital sovereignty’

Inside the MoD, the ICD is being described as a step towards what officials call “digital sovereignty”. The idea is to ensure that India is not locked into a system where every upgrade or weapon change depends on the original equipment manufacturer.

The attention is on building long-term independence in how combat platforms are used, upgraded and adapted. This also fits into India’s broader push to strengthen its domestic defence ecosystem and reduce dependency on foreign vendors for critical military capabilities.

French concerns and ongoing talks

From the French side, the issue is more complex. Granting full ICD access raises concerns around intellectual property protection and control over the aircraft’s core systems. These concerns are part of ongoing negotiations between both sides.

Officials involved in the talks say different levels of access are being explored, but even partial or conditional sharing of the ICD could become a sticking point if it does not meet India’s requirements.

The talks continue, but the message from New Delhi is the aircraft alone is not enough. What matters just as much is how much control the country will have after the jets arrive. And that decision, more than anything else, could decide whether this mega defence deal moves forward or comes to a halt.