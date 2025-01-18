12 Bodies Of Naxals Recovered, Large Cache Of Arms Seized, Say Police

Chhattisgarh Naxal Attack: Bodies of at least 12 Naxals were recovered following the encounter between security forces and Naxals on Thursday, the Inspector General (IG) of Bastar Range in Chhattisgarh, P Sundarraj, said on Friday.

Speaking to ANI about the South Bastar naxal encounter, IG Bastar P Sundarraj said, "Bodies of 12 Naxalites, including 5 women, were recovered in the encounter that took place at 9 pm between security forces and Naxalites on January 16." "A large number of arms and ammunition were also recovered. We are moving ahead in our goal of taking action against Naxalism," said P. Sundarraj.

Speaking at a press conference in Bijapur, IG Bastar P. Sundarraj earlier in the day said, "Yesterday, in Bijapur, after receiving information about the movements of Naxalites, our security forces went for the operation. At 9 pm, the encounter took place between security forces and Naxalites. 5 women and 7 men Naxalites' bodies were recovered in the encounter. The Naxalites were forced to flee in a jungle car during the encounter. This shows that their base has been weakened and they have lost their strength to a large extent."

As many as 12 naxals were killed during an encounter in Chhattisgarh's South Bastar area on Thursday, officials said. Earlier in the day, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said that the two jawans injured in the Bijapur Naxal attack are out of danger and in a healthy condition.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the jawans are from Assam and Ladakh and are expected to recover soon. He mentioned that one of them sustained a leg injury, while the other suffered an eye injury and had surgery the previous day.

Speaking to ANI, Vijay Sharma said, "Both the jawans are now healthy and out of danger. One is from Assam, and the other is from Ladakh, and they will recover soon. One jawan has suffered a leg injury, and doctors have said he will recover soon. The other has suffered an eye injury and underwent surgery yesterday. It was a difficult area, and a major operation was carried out by the jawans."

The Deputy CM further said that the jawans communicated with their families and that he has also spoken to them. Earlier on Thursday, he had termed the Bijapur Naxal attack as a cowardly act. "This is a cowardly act of Naxals. They have placed IEDs everywhere. Security personnel, civilians, and animals are also getting killed in it. Yesterday, 2 security personnel were hit by an IED. Both have been admitted to the hospital, and both are safe," he told ANI.

Two jawans were injured in a pressure IED blast planted by Naxalites near Putkel village under the Basaguda police station area on Thursday morning, according to Bijapur Police. The injured jawans were evacuated, and their condition was said to be stable and out of danger, the police added.