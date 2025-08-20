Advertisement
12-Day Mystery Solved? Missing MP Lawyer Archana Tiwari Traced Near Nepal Border In UP

Lawyer Archana Tiwari, whose sudden disappearance had shaken the entire Madhya Pradesh for the last 12 days, was found in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Khiri near the India-Nepal border and will be brought back to Bhopal on Wednesday.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2025, 10:23 AM IST|Source: Bureau
12-Day Mystery Solved? Missing MP Lawyer Archana Tiwari Traced Near Nepal Border In UPCredit Image ( Photo : IANS )

She was found late Tuesday night, as per officials. Bhopal Government Railway Police (GRP) SP Rahul Kumar Lodha confirmed her recovery through a video message.

A GRP team has received her at Lakhimpur Khiri, and she will be brought to Bhopal on Wednesday.

"Archana Tiwari, who was missing since August 7, has been recovered in Lakhimpur Khiri in Uttar Pradesh. Once she is brought to Bhopal, we will interrogate her and then further action will be initiated accordingly," Lodha said.

Archana Tiwari, a resident of Katni, who was practising as a lawyer at the Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court and was also preparing for Civil Judge exams, went missing on August 7 while travelling from Indore to Katni in a train.

On August 7, she boarded the Indore-Bilaspur Narmada Express to travel home. She was supposed to get down at Katni, but never did. Her bag was later found at Umaria station, while she was nowhere to be seen. That was the last her family or fellow passengers saw of her.

Her family had last spoken to her around 10.15 a.m. that day, when she told them the train was near Bhopal. Soon after, her phone was switched off.

Initial investigation revealed that Archana was spotted at Rani Kamlapati station in Bhopal, but after that, there was no trace.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) registered a missing case and began scanning CCTV footage and mobile locations.

Investigators found that Archana’s ticket was booked by a police constable posted in Gwalior. The constable has been questioned, and a GRP team reached the city to follow up on the lead.

There are many questions to answer about her sudden disappearance, especially how she travelled to Lakhimpur Khiri when she was supposed to reach her home in Katni and more importantly, where she stayed for 12 days?

The GRP Bhopal, which left no stone unturned to find her for the last week, will try to find all the answers from Archana once she arrives in Bhopal

NEWS ON ONE CLICK