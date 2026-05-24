12 days after her death, Twisha Sharma’s last rites to be held today in Bhopal

According to Twisha Sharma’s cousin, Ashish Sharma, her last rites will be conducted in Bhopal at 5 pm on Sunday. He said the family had earlier planned to take her mortal remains to Delhi but later dropped the idea due to extreme heat and medical concerns.

“We wanted to perform the last rites in Delhi, but travelling such a long distance in this weather is not practical. Considering the medical circumstances, the family decided to hold the funeral in Bhopal. She will be given her final farewell at 5 pm today,” Ashish Sharma told ANI.

Also Read: Twisha Sharma case takes a new turn: AIIMS team reaches Bhopal, SC steps in

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Ashish Sharma also criticised the family of the accused, Samarth Singh, alleging their involvement in the incident and demanding accountability.

“They themselves are responsible for this entire tragedy. If they want to come forward honestly, they should clearly present the truth. Nothing can compensate for the loss now,” he said.

His statement comes as a second post-mortem examination of Twisha Sharma is underway at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal, being conducted by a panel of senior doctors under the directions of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Earlier, Twisha’s father, Navnidhi Sharma, said the AIIMS team had assured the family that the examination would be fair and unbiased.

“We are hopeful that the doctors will arrive at proper findings. The purpose of a second post-mortem is to address concerns if something appears to have been overlooked earlier,” he said.

Twisha’s brother, Major Harshit Sharma, also expressed confidence in the process, stating that the family was satisfied with the transparency of the ongoing procedure.

Her sister-in-law, Rashi Oberoi Sharma, reiterated the family’s faith in the AIIMS team and said they expected a fair and transparent investigation while continuing their fight for justice.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Saturday registered a suo motu case titled In Re Alleged Institutional Bias and Procedural Discrepancies in the Unnatural Death of a Young Woman at Matrimonial Home. A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant is likely to hear the matter on Monday.

In a related development, a local court in Bhopal sent Twisha’s husband and the main accused, Samarth Singh, to seven days of police custody from May 23 to May 29 for further questioning. Singh was arrested in Jabalpur on May 22 after reportedly remaining absconding.

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Twisha Sharma, who was from Noida, had married Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025. Following her death on May 12, her family accused her husband and his relatives of subjecting her to mental harassment and dowry-related abuse, sparking public outrage and demands for a thorough and impartial investigation.

The Madhya Pradesh government has already recommended a CBI inquiry into the case, while Twisha’s family continues to seek an unbiased probe.