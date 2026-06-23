12 Indians killed in explosion at Qatar's Ras Laffan gas complex: Report

At least 12 Indian nationals were among those killed in the explosion and fire that struck a gas facility in Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City, the Indian Embassy in Doha confirmed on Monday. The embassy said Qatari authorities had informed it about the deaths and expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

Written By Zee Media Bureau Published: Jun 23, 2026, 05:54 AM IST | Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 05:54 AM IST join share