/12 Indians killed in explosion at Qatar's Ras Laffan gas complex: Report

At least 12 Indian nationals were among those killed in the explosion and fire that struck a gas facility in Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City, the Indian Embassy in Doha confirmed on Monday. The embassy said Qatari authorities had informed it about the deaths and expressed condolences to the families of the victims.
"We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the departed souls," the embassy said in a post on X.
Qatari authorities have confirmed that 12 Indian nationals have unfortunately passed away in the Ras Laffan incident yesterday night. We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the departed souls.— India in Qatar (@IndEmbDoha) June 22, 2026
Qatari authorities have also confirmed that all…
According to the embassy, all those injured in the incident are in stable condition and are receiving appropriate medical treatment.
It said it is working closely with Qatari authorities to provide all possible assistance to the affected families, including arrangements for the repatriation of the mortal remains of the deceased to India at the earliest.
The deadly incident took place on Sunday evening at Ras Laffan Industrial City, one of the world's largest energy hubs.
Qatar's Ministry of Interior said 13 people were killed and 66 others injured after a technical malfunction during operations at a factory in the industrial complex.
The ministry said investigations were underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.
Authorities are "continuing their procedures to verify the circumstances of the incident to accurately determine its technical causes and take the necessary measures in accordance with the applicable legal and technical frameworks", the statement said.
Officials also stressed that no gas leaks or other hazardous emissions were detected following the explosion and that there was no threat to public safety or the surrounding environment.
The ministry extended its condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.
In a separate statement, QatarEnergy said the explosion and fire occurred during the start-up of operations at the Barzan local gas supply facility within Ras Laffan Industrial City on the evening of 21 June.
The state-owned energy company said emergency response teams were deployed immediately and succeeded in bringing the fire under control.
"Emergency response teams were deployed immediately to contain the fire, which is now under control," QatarEnergy said, adding that it would continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.
The incident has prompted a large-scale response from Qatari authorities, while efforts continue to support the injured and assist the families of those who lost their lives.
(With IANS inputs)
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