/13 killed in one of Ukraine’s deadliest drone strikes on Russia since war began

At least 13 people were killed and 39 wounded on Monday in a Ukrainian drone strike on Nizhnekamsk, an industrial city in Russia’s Tatarstan region, in one of the deadliest attacks on Russian territory since the full-scale war began in 2022. The city lies about 550 miles (885 kilometres) east of Moscow and more than 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) from the Ukrainian border. It is home to one of Russia’s largest and most advanced oil refineries.