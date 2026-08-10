/13 killed in one of Ukraine’s deadliest drone strikes on Russia since war began

At least 13 people were killed and 39 wounded on Monday in a Ukrainian drone strike on Nizhnekamsk, an industrial city in Russia’s Tatarstan region, in one of the deadliest attacks on Russian territory since the full-scale war began in 2022. The city lies about 550 miles (885 kilometres) east of Moscow and more than 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) from the Ukrainian border. It is home to one of Russia’s largest and most advanced oil refineries.
Russian investigators said both civilian and industrial sites were hit in the attack. The country’s Investigative Committee said a child was among those killed.
The regional authorities initially reported that 12 people had died and 39 were wounded.
“According to the latest information, 12 people have been killed and 39 wounded as a result of the drone attack,” the regional press service said in a statement.
The local mayor later gave the latest toll of 13 deaths. Unverified footage shared on social media showed a large column of black smoke rising from an area near an oil facility in Nizhnekamsk. Authorities in Tatarstan described the attack as “massive”.
The strike underlines Ukraine’s growing ability to carry out attacks deep inside Russian territory, far from the front lines. Kyiv has increasingly targeted Russian energy and industrial facilities as the war along the eastern front has largely settled into a prolonged stalemate.
Ukraine has sought to put pressure on Moscow by striking strategic infrastructure and disrupting the sense of normality that has continued in much of Russia, while Russian forces have continued to suffer heavy losses on the battlefield.
Civilian deaths in Russia, however, remain far lower than those in Ukraine, where Russian missile and drone attacks have repeatedly struck cities and residential areas since the invasion began.
Russia says 456 Ukrainian drones shot down
Russia’s Defence Ministry said its forces had shot down 456 Ukrainian drones overnight. Moscow does not routinely provide details on how many drones were intercepted before reaching their intended targets.
Ukraine’s Air Force, meanwhile, said Russia launched 126 drones during its overnight attack on Ukraine.
The escalation in long-range strikes by both sides has contributed to a rise in civilian casualties this year, according to the United Nations.
In Ukraine, a Russian artillery strike killed five people in the village of Bugaivka in the northeastern Kharkiv region, local officials said.
“On August 10, Russian forces carried out a massive artillery strike on the residential area of the village of Bugaivka in the Chuhuiv district. Various houses were destroyed as a result of the enemy attack. Five people were killed,” the regional prosecutor’s office said in a statement on Telegram.
The office also released a photograph showing a house reduced to rubble.
Elsewhere, a woman was killed in a Ukrainian attack in Russia’s Belgorod border region, while a man was killed after a Russian drone struck a taxi in Ukraine’s frontline Kherson region, local officials said.
The latest casualties come as Russia and Ukraine intensify attacks far beyond the immediate battlefield, widening the human cost of a war that has entered its fifth year.
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