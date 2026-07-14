/12-year-old schoolgirl dies after falling from e-rickshaw, run over by school bus in Delhi

A 12-year-old schoolgirl died on Tuesday after she fell from an e-rickshaw and came under a school bus following a collision near Majlis Park Metro Station in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area, police said.
According to officials, a PCR call reporting a road accident involving school children was received at the Adarsh Nagar Police Station on July 14, following which police teams rushed to the spot.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a school bus, driven by 55-year-old Kamal Singh, a resident of Burari, collided with an e-rickshaw driven by 45-year-old Ajay Prasad, a resident of Mukundpur. The e-rickshaw was carrying school children at the time of the collision.
During the impact, a minor girl, a resident of Rama Garden in Mukundpur, fell from the e-rickshaw and sustained grievous injuries after coming under the bus.
She was rushed to BJRM Hospital in Jahangirpuri, where doctors declared her brought dead. Police said no other injuries were reported in the incident.
A Crime Team along with a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team examined the accident site as part of the investigation.
The deceased's body has been preserved at the mortuary for a post-mortem examination.
Police have taken both vehicles involved in the accident into their possession, and the bus driver has been apprehended.
A case has been registered at Adarsh Nagar Police Station under the relevant provisions of law.
Further investigation into the incident is underway.
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