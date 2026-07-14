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  • /12-year-old schoolgirl dies after falling from e-rickshaw, run over by school bus in Delhi

12-year-old schoolgirl dies after falling from e-rickshaw, run over by school bus in Delhi

A Crime Team along with a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team examined the accident site as part of the investigation.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 02:22 PM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 02:22 PM IST
12-year-old schoolgirl dies after falling from e-rickshaw, run over by school bus in Delhi
Image Credit: Image credit: AI

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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