12 years of PM Modi: How the first PM born in a free India pushed the nation into a $4.18T superpower era

Twelve years ago today, the 15th Prime Minister of India, Narendra Damodardas Modi, was sworn in, changing the course of history and political and economic developments within the Indian Union. Following his election, the BJP gained an unprecedented victory as it secured 282 seats individually for the first time since 1984. With NDA members included, the total tally amounted to 336 seats, thus breaking down the decade of UPA's rule.

A diplomatic milestone in Rashtrapati Bhavan

The swearing-in ceremony on May 26, 2014, at the historical forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, became a notable achievement as the event witnessed an attendance of over 4,000 dignitaries, including leaders of neighboring South Asian states.

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Attired in a traditional kurta and waistcoat, Modi took the oath in Hindi to become the first Indian-born Prime Minister since the nation attained freedom.

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Economic boom: Doubling of GDP to $4.187 trillion

Thanks to the economic policies of PM Modi, the economic condition of India saw a huge turnaround. As per the statistics provided by the IMF, the nominal GDP of India has reached a staggering figure of about $4.187 trillion, having almost doubled in value from around $2 trillion back in 2014.

India, currently ranked as the world's fourth-largest economy, has all the structural prerequisites to outpace Germany and become third worldwide. The country's development has been driven by systemic factors like the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), ease of doing business reforms, and the 'Make in India' manufacturing initiative.

Development of infrastructure and the rise of digital economy

Under the Modi administration, India has leveraged the development of its infrastructure as an economic driver. More than Rs 100 lakh crore have been invested under the framework of the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, which enabled the creation of 350,000 km of rural roads and increased national highway construction from 12 km to 30+ km per day.

In parallel, the 'Digital India' programme, introduced in 2015, completely transformed the landscape of the Indian fintech domain. Using the technology of the Unified Payment Interface (UPI), India achieved the record of more than 13 billion transactions worth over Rs 20 lakh crore in a month, becoming the leader in the global competition for digital payments.

Direct benefit welfare programs

An integral component of the Modi model is the set of direct benefit social welfare programs:

PM Jan Dhan Yojana (2014): Financial inclusion of over 500 million unbanked people via the opening of bank accounts.

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (2014): Dramatic enhancement in public health infrastructure owing to the construction of over 110 million toilets.

Ayushman Bharat (2018): Free healthcare for over 500 million Indians.

PM-KISAN (2019): Direct annual income transfer of ₹6,000, providing support for over 11 crore farmers.

Expansion of education infrastructure and geopolitical strategy

With regards to education, the expansion in higher learning institutions took place at a remarkable pace. Over 1,200 new universities came up from the 723 present in 2014. In addition, there was the development of 10 new IITs and 7 new IIMs, besides the implementation of the NEP 2020 to update the curriculum.

Internationally, the "Neighbourhood First" strategy and India's active involvement in multilateral forums such as G20, QUAD, BRICS, and SCO made India emerge as a country of significant geopolitical weight. India's effective presidency of the recently concluded G20 Summit was an evidence of its prominence as a leading voice of the Global South.

National security and legislative integration – defining moments

National security and legislative integration were defining moments during this tenure of PM Modi. In 2019, Article 370 was abrogated by the Modi government that integrated J&K in the constitution of India in its entirety.

Meanwhile, the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission gave a boost to the concept of self-sufficiency as far as the manufacture of defense equipment was concerned, symbolically reflected in the induction of locally produced fighter aircraft LCA Tejas and the commissioning of India's first aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

Operation Sindoor: A lesson in strategic retaliation

While the strategy of the government in defending itself was exemplified by the cross-border air strikes conducted by India in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam, J&K, which killed 26 people on April 22, Operation Sindoor took place on May 7, in which the Indian Air Force conducted precise standoff air strikes on nine terror camps located in the PoK and Pakistan.

India employed its latest Indian-made war equipment, including SCALP missiles, Hammer glide bombs, and BrahMos cruise missiles, to destroy all the camps without violating the international border.

In tribute to the widows of the dead victims of Pahalgam, Modi referred to this successful cross-border operation as one that instilled a sense of "national pride."

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