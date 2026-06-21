/12th International Yoga Day: Top quotes by PM Modi as India unites ‘from Himalayas to Indian Ocean’

The whole of India celebrated International Yoga Day on June 21. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday led the celebrations at Kolkata’s iconic Red Road, highlighting yoga’s power to promote physical health, mental well-being, active ageing, and national unity. He noted that June 21, the longest day of the year, has transformed into the world’s largest community celebration thanks to yoga.
PM Modi addressed thousands gathered for the event, emphasising that yoga transcends physical exercise and serves as an expression of the human spirit accessible to all ages.
A look at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s top quotes from his Yoga Day 2026 speech:
- "In India, from the Himalayas to the Indian Ocean, from the Northeast and Bengal in the east to Saurashtra in the west, the entire country seems to be filled with the energy of yoga.”
- "Yoga is not just physical exercise. It is not restricted to any age group. It is an expression of the human spirit."
- "The entire nation, the world, seems connected. This is the power of yoga. Yoga connects everyone, brings everyone together. On this occasion, I extend my heartfelt greetings to the entire world, to the entire human community on International Yoga Day."
- "Our target must be to be more flexible at 40 than we were at 20. Our target must be more energetic at 50 than we were at 30. Our target must be to be more resistant to lifestyle diseases at 70 than we were at 50. This is where yoga can help us."
- “Yoga also has a bigger role to play in building a beautiful future. So do not confine yoga to a special day or a special occasion. Let it be a part of your daily life.”
- "June 21, which marks the longest day on Earth, has now become the largest community celebration day because of yoga. Yoga brings people together. I congratulate the people of the world on this occasion."
- "It is very special to be in Bengal today on the occasion of Yoga Day. The sacred land of Bengal, where saints like Ramakrishna Paramahamsa descended, Swami Vivekananda... where great yogis like Lahiri Mahasaya took the yoga tradition to new heights, today the experience of collective yoga on the same land is giving a unique spiritual experience."
- "When we speak of yoga for healthy ageing, it means that we can work to ensure that age doesn't reduce human potential. Yoga can help human life aspire for constant growth."
The Prime Minister’s address underscored yoga’s role in uniting India and the world, turning the ancient practice into a global movement for holistic wellness.
(with inputs from agencies)
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