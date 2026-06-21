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12th International Yoga Day: Top quotes by PM Modi as India unites ‘from Himalayas to Indian Ocean’

PM Modi called Yoga as a force which connects not just our nation but all of the world. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 09:28 AM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 09:31 AM IST
12th International Yoga Day: Top quotes by PM Modi as India unites ‘from Himalayas to Indian Ocean’
Image Credit: IANS

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