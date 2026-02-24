Advertisement
NewsIndia13 civilians including Kids and Women killed in Pakistan's airstrike on Afghanistan; Confirms UNAMA
PAKISTAN-AFGHANISTAN CLASH

13 civilians including Kids and Women killed in Pakistan's airstrike on Afghanistan; Confirms UNAMA

At least 13 civilians, including women and children, were killed in Pakistani airstrikes in eastern Afghanistan, prompting condemnation from UNAMA and sharp protests from Kabul.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 24, 2026, 03:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
13 civilians including Kids and Women killed in Pakistan's airstrike on Afghanistan; Confirms UNAMAImage Credit: ( IANS )

Kabul: At least 13 civilians, including women and children, were killed in Pakistani airstrikes in eastern Afghanistan, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said on Tuesday, as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate.

According to UNAMA, the strikes took place late on February 21 and in the early hours of February 22 in the Bahsud and Khogiani districts of Nangarhar province, leaving 13 dead and seven others injured. Afghan media outlet Khaama Press reported that the attacks occurred between 11:15 p.m. and 1:45 a.m.

In a separate press release, UNAMA confirmed, citing credible reports of civilian casualties as a result of overnight airstrike carried out by Pakistan on Afghanistan late on 21 February and early hours of 22 February. 

Further it called all parties to bring lasting end to hostilities to protect civilians and prevent any further loss of life and injury. 

In neighbouring Paktika province, a school and a mosque were hit in Barmal district, while a residential home was destroyed in Orgun district, raising further concerns over civilian safety.

UNAMA strongly condemned the airstrikes and urged all parties to immediately halt hostilities and comply with international humanitarian law. The mission called for transparent investigations and accountability, emphasising the urgent need to protect civilians in conflict affected areas.

The strikes come amid deteriorating ties between Kabul and Islamabad. Afghanistan’s Ministry of National Defence accused Pakistan of targeting residential neighbourhoods, claiming that dozens of civilians were killed or wounded, and that a madrasa and multiple homes were struck.

Describing the incident as a violation of Afghan sovereignty and international law, the Ministry said defending the country’s territorial integrity and ensuring the safety of its people remain both national and religious obligations. It added that an appropriate response would be delivered at a time of its choosing.

