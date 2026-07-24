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13 dead as boulder crushes moving car in Himachal's Chamba

At least 13 people were killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district after a massive boulder struck and crushed a moving Tata Sumo in the Pangi Valley.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnamika Singh Parihar
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 05:22 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 05:47 PM IST
13 dead as boulder crushes moving car in Himachal's Chamba
Image Credit: X/@iNikhilsaini

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