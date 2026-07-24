At least 13 people were killed on Friday after a massive boulder crashed onto a moving Tata Sumo in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district, officials said.
The accident occurred at Kadu Nallah on the Killar–Udaipur road in the tribal Pangi Valley when a large section of the hillside suddenly gave way, crushing the vehicle. Bharmour-Pangi MLA Dr Janak Raj confirmed that all 13 occupants of the Tata Sumo died in the incident.
Rescue teams were immediately rushed to the spot, and relief operations are currently underway. Authorities are working to clear the debris and recover the bodies from the mangled vehicle.
Monsoon alert in Himachal
The tragedy occurred amid ongoing monsoon activity in Himachal Pradesh. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), monsoon conditions are likely to remain normal across the state till July 26.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in several districts from July 23 to July 26. It has also forecast an intensification of monsoon activity from July 27 onwards, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected across the state between July 27 and 29.
The current monsoon spell has already lowered temperatures by 4–5 degrees Celsius in many parts of Himachal Pradesh. Temperatures are likely to remain near normal till July 26, but are expected to drop further as rainfall intensifies from July 27.
The Killar–Udaipur road runs through rugged, landslide-prone terrain and is highly susceptible to rockfalls during the monsoon season. Authorities are expected to issue a detailed statement once the rescue operations are complete.
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