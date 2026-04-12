13 Dead, several injured in a multiple-vehicle collision in Katihar; CM announces ex gratia

The death toll from a road accident in Katihar district has climbed to 13 after a bus collided with a pickup vehicle near Gerabari under the Korha police station area, officials said on Saturday.

The District Magistrate of Katihar confirmed the fatalities and stated that compensation will be provided to the families of the deceased from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Rescue and relief operations are underway, and the injured are being treated at nearby medical facilities.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident and announced ex gratia assistance for the families of the victims.

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In a post on X, CM Nitish Kumar said, "The tragic loss of lives in the horrific road accident in the Kodha police station area of Katihar district is heartbreaking. Deep condolences to the bereaved families. The dependents of the deceased will be provided with ex-gratia assistance of ₹2-2 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, and the injured will receive ₹50-50 thousand each. Senior officials have reached the accident site and are carrying out relief and rescue operations. Instructions have been issued to ensure proper treatment for the injured. Wishing them a speedy recovery."

Katihar District Magistrate Ashutosh Dwivedi said that multiple victims were rushed for treatment following the collision.

"A tragic accident happened after a bus and a pickup vehicle collided near Gerabari. 10 bodies of the people who died in the accident were brought here, and the 23 injured people have been sent for treatment. Most of the deceased victims belong to Purnea. Out of the 23 injured people who were sent for treatment, 3 have died, and one of them belonged to Katihar. All the victims have been granted ex gratia by the Prime Minister," he said.

He further noted that ex gratia assistance has been sanctioned for the victims as per government provisions.



Meanwhile, Katihar Superintendent of Police Shikhar Chaudhary said the incident is deeply tragic and confirmed that around 13 people have died, while nearly 27 injured persons are undergoing treatment in Purnia.



"The accident occurred following a collision between a bus and a pickup truck, wherein the bus lost control. An FIR regarding the accident is being registered in this matter, and post-mortem examinations are being conducted. The bus driver also sustained injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment. We extend our deepest sympathies to the families of the victims," he said.

A devastating head-on collision between a bus and a pickup van near Gerabari, under Korha Police Station jurisdiction in Katihar district, claimed 10 lives on April 11, 2026.

Local authorities and police swiftly launched rescue operations. Around 25 injured victims received first aid before transfer to nearby hospitals for advanced treatment, Katihar police stated.



(with ANI inputs)