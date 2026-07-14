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13 Indian nationals killed, three missing in Gulf region since outbreak of West Asia conflict

India on Tuesday said it is closely following developments in West Asia and called for safe and unimpeded navigation and the flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz.
 

Published: Jul 14, 2026, 10:47 PM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 10:47 PM IST
13 Indian nationals killed, three missing in Gulf region since outbreak of West Asia conflict
Image Credit: Representative Image: IANS

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